Ryan Kranz's newly released "Chillywing the Faithful Flying Chicken" is a lighthearted adventure of faith in the farmyard

"Chillywing the Faithful Flying Chicken" from Christian Faith Publishing author Ryan Kranz is a fun and entertaining tale of a determined little chicken with a big sense of faith.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Chillywing the Faithful Flying Chicken": a delightful narrative that offers readers an important lesson on keeping faith. "Chillywing the Faithful Flying Chicken" is the creation of published author Ryan Kranz, a loving husband and proud father of three who works as an electrical contractor.

Kranz shares, "Chillywing didn't seem to think she had to live exactly like the other chickens. She even wondered why a chicken couldn't fly! She knew with her faith in God that together, they would go to new heights, even if the others wouldn't believe simply because they couldn't see for themselves.

"Chillywing the Faithful Flying Chicken gives children a fun story about the power of faith and helps show them the importance of an individual relationship with God.

"Read along and see just how high she can fly if you believe it's possible!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ryan Kranz's new book will delight and entertain while imparting a key life lesson.

Kranz brings readers an amusing and enjoyable tale perfect for sharing with the whole family.

Consumers can purchase "Chillywing the Faithful Flying Chicken" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Chillywing the Faithful Flying Chicken," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

