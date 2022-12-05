Cathy Henson's newly released "Shay-me Gets Rescued" is a heartwarming story of a young German shepherd waiting for a forever home in the local shelter.

"Shay-me Gets Rescued" from Christian Faith Publishing author Cathy Henson is a touching tale of adoption that explores the importance of helping animals in need and providing safe, healthy homes for pets.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Shay-me Gets Rescued": a charming pet tale that offers an uplifting story of togetherness. "Shay-me Gets Rescued" is the creation of published author Cathy Henson, a loving wife residing in Texas who enjoys retirement by exploring new art forms and spending time at the beach.

Henson shares, "Shay-me Gets Rescued is a sweet child's book about a college student looking for a pet to love. The book tells the story from Shay-me's eyes and heart as he patiently waits for his fur-ever home.

"One can only feel happy knowing the little abandoned pup's dream comes true as his eyes lock with love as Rosemary tours the dog pound.

"Such a sweet, heartwarming story that will make you feel good about all pups, even the little abandoned ones."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cathy Henson's new book shares a sweet story of a young woman looking for a pet and the patient young shepherd waiting for her at the shelter.

Henson pairs an uplifting narrative with enjoyable imagery within the pages of this delightful children's work.

Consumers can purchase "Shay-me Gets Rescued" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Shay-me Gets Rescued," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

