Diesel Generator Market Size to Boost $17.8 Billion By 2026 | CAGR 5.0% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Demand for Diesel Generators for Data Centers is Set to be One of the Factors that can Drive the Diesel Generator Market Forward

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Diesel Generator Market size is forecasted to reach $17.8 billion by 2026, growing at 5.0% from 2021-2026. The increasing adoption of diesel generator in various industries such as construction, manufacturing and so on is set to be the major driver for the growth of the market over the forecast period 2021-2026. Additionally, increasing construction activities such as road construction, rail construction and bridge construction will accelerate the market growth scope for flywheel diesel generator manufacturing companies during the forecast period 2021-2026. Moreover, lack of grid infrastructure and power plants/solar plants/wind turbines in remote areas is the other factor that influences the growth of the market for heat engine applications. Furthermore, increasing demand for diesel generators among data centers to provide interruption-free service to their client also supports the growth of the market. Such factors are analyzed to drive the market during the forecast period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15156/diesel-generators-market.html

Key takeaways:

1. Above 1000 kVA segment is analyzed to witness the highest growth rate in the Diesel Generator Market during the forecast period 2021-2026, owing to the growing adoption in industries such as manufacturing, mining and so on

2. Industrial Sector is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of around 5.9% in the Diesel Generator Market during the forecast period 2021-2026, owing to its adoption as reliable electric power back up.

3. APAC region is analyzed to witness the fastest growth in the Diesel Generator Market during 2021-2026, owing to rising construction activities in this region.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=15156

Segmental Analysis:

1. Above 1000 kVA segment is analyzed to account for the highest CAGR of 6.4% in the Diesel Generator Market during the forecast period 2021-2026. Above 1000 kVA is mainly used for heavy duty applications in various industries such as Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Construction and mining.

2.. Based on end-users segmentation, Industrial Sector held the highest Diesel Generator Market share of around 38.2% in the Diesel Generator Market in 2020. Industrial sector rely on reliable source of electricity generation system i.e. diesel generator as a backup during power outage to evade production risk.

3. APAC held the highest Diesel Generator Market share of around 37.1% in the Diesel Generator Market in 2020 and is further set to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period 2021-2026. The factors such increasing construction activities, rapid industrialization and increasing investment in buildings and infrastructure projects have been contributing to the market growth across the APAC region in long run.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Diesel Generator industry are -

1. Caterpillar Inc

2. Cummins Inc

3. Generac Holdings Inc

4. Kohler Co

5. MTU Onsite Energy

Click on the following link to buy the Diesel Generator Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=15156

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. France Genset Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19407/france-genset-market.html

B. Marine Diesel Engine Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Marine-Diesel-Engine-Market-Research-502334

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062