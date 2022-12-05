Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / 22B2005564 / Careless & Negligent Operation

SP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:22B2005564

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Christian Hunt                            

STATION: Royalton                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 12-04-22 / 2200 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89(south) Mile Marker 23, Royalton

VIOLATION: Careless and Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Mathias Wakilongo                                              

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, NH

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 12-04-22, at approximately 2200 hours, State Police conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 89 (south), near mile marker 23, Royalton for a speeding violation. The vehicle was traveling at a 109 MPH in a posted 65 MPH zone. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Mathias Wakilongo.  Wakilongo was subsequently issued a citation to appear in the Windsor County Court on 01-31-23 for Careless and Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01-31-23 / 0800 hours           

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Corporal Christian Hunt & K9 Loki

Vermont State Police

Troop B: Royalton Barracks

(802)234-9933

Christian.Hunt@Vermont.Gov

 

