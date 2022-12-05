Royalton Barracks / 22B2005564 / Careless & Negligent Operation

SP News Release-Incident

CASE#:22B2005564

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Christian Hunt

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 12-04-22 / 2200 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89(south) Mile Marker 23, Royalton

VIOLATION: Careless and Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Mathias Wakilongo

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, NH

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12-04-22, at approximately 2200 hours, State Police conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 89 (south), near mile marker 23, Royalton for a speeding violation. The vehicle was traveling at a 109 MPH in a posted 65 MPH zone. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Mathias Wakilongo. Wakilongo was subsequently issued a citation to appear in the Windsor County Court on 01-31-23 for Careless and Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01-31-23 / 0800 hours

COURT: Windsor

