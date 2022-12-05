Royalton Barracks / 22B2005564 / Careless & Negligent Operation
CASE#:22B2005564
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Christian Hunt
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 12-04-22 / 2200 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89(south) Mile Marker 23, Royalton
VIOLATION: Careless and Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Mathias Wakilongo
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, NH
On 12-04-22, at approximately 2200 hours, State Police conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 89 (south), near mile marker 23, Royalton for a speeding violation. The vehicle was traveling at a 109 MPH in a posted 65 MPH zone. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Mathias Wakilongo. Wakilongo was subsequently issued a citation to appear in the Windsor County Court on 01-31-23 for Careless and Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 01-31-23 / 0800 hours
COURT: Windsor
BAIL:N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
