Electrostatic Discharge Products Market Outlook Highlights Major Opportunities by 2027

The Electrostatic Discharge Products Market is mainly attributed to increasing growth of auto-electronics sectors.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Electrostatic Discharge Products Market size is anticipated to surpass $4.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2027, according to the latest research study by IndustryARC. The growth of the Electrostatic Discharge Products Market is mainly attributed to increasing growth of auto-electronics sectors such as smart phones, laptops, desktops, Tablets and many others. Electrostatic Discharge Products is a method which is used to protect a sensitive signal from external electromagnetic signals or preventing a stronger signal from leaking out and interfering with surrounding electronics including eslectrostatic charge and tribocharging. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Electrostatic Discharge Products Market highlights the following areas –

• Key players including Parker-Hannifin, PPG Industries, 3M, Henkel and Keysight Technologies, accounted for major market share in the consolidated market, with contracts and partnerships being adopted as key strategies.

• The major driving factor in the Electrostatic Discharge Products Market is increased production of consumer electronics in global market. Due to rising demand of automation in daily-life of consumers, there is a huge market growth in in the electronics sector such as televisions. Various televisions of different specifications are used in multiple end-use industries. This tend to propel the demand of Electrostatic Discharge Products further driving its market growth.

• Electromagnetic frequencies can affect many sensitive electronics and can cause a wide variety of different issues. From a simple hiss on a communication line, to a total disruption of a safety-critical signal, these electromagnetic frequencies can cause severe damages. This malfunction can be simply solved by Electrostatic Discharge Products technology which set to drive its market growth in Telecommunication sector.

• Asia-Pacific is the largest market for Electrostatic Discharge Products Market, accounting for majority of the global market share in 2021 owing to increased demand for consumer electronics and availability of tech-giant economies such as China, Japan, Korea and India. For instance, according to World Trade Organization (WTO), China is the largest exporter of consumer goods of worth $ 2499.45 Billion. This increased output has flourished major electronics components market growth including Electrostatic Discharge Products and is expected to rise in forecast period.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Type - Packaging and Material is set to account for significant market growth at 8.2% through 2027 driven by growing deployment due to 5G adoption. The 5G deployment is significantly rising with the growing demand for high speed connectivity. As the rollout of 5G is currently under development stage with the ongoing development of infrastructure is analyzed to contribute to the market growth rate during forecast period 2022-2027.

• By End User Industry -The Electrostatic Discharge Products market is segmented into Consumer electronics, telecommunication, automotive, industrial, Aerospace & defense, healthcare and others. The Industrial sector segment for the Electrostatic Discharge Products Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period 2022-2027.

• By Geography - North America holds a dominant share of 37.6% in the Electrostatic Discharge Products Market in 2021, which can be attributed to increased investments in the Consumer Electronics and Healthcare sector.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Large Electrostatic Discharge Products Industry are -

1. Parker-Hannifin

2. PPG Industries

3. 3M Company

4. Henkel

5. Laird Technologies, Inc.

