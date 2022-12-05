[Latest] Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size/Share Worth USD 184.15 Billion by 2030 at an 18.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Sandy, Utah, USA, Dec. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Lithium cobalt oxide (LCO), Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA), Lithium iron phosphate (LFP), Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO), Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (LMC), Lithium Titanate (LTO)), By Application (Automobile, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Energy Storage Systems, Medical Devices), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030" in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand for global Lithium-Ion Battery Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 42.5 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 48.80 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 184.15 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 18.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030."

Our research report offers a 360-degree view of the Lithium-Ion Battery market's drivers and restraints and their impact on demand during the projection period. Also, the report examines global opportunities and competitive analysis for the Lithium-Ion Battery market.

Lithium-Ion Battery Market: Overview

The demand for electric vehicles, such as electric automobiles and motorcycles, has increased the need for lithium-ion batteries. Additionally, consumer electronics products, such as laptops and mobile phones, which employ lithium-ion cells, have caused a significant increase in the demand for lithium-ion batteries. Lithium-ion batteries are also now recognized as the industry standard for any product requiring a portable rechargeable battery due to their capacity to be recharged. Due to regional governments' initiatives to promote the usage of electric vehicles, the Asia Pacific lithium-ion battery market is anticipated to develop at the most significant rate during the forecast period.

Growth Factors

Because electric car use is expanding, the automotive industry is predicted to develop significantly. Over the projected period, it is expected that there will be a significant increase in the number of electric vehicle registrations worldwide. With a revenue share of more than 75.0% in 2021, the U.S. overtook other markets to become North America's largest. In addition, the demand for lithium-ion batteries in the U.S. is anticipated to increase throughout the forecast period due to rising sales of electric vehicles in the country, favorable federal legislation, and the presence of market participants there.

Additionally, the EPA's restrictions on lead contamination and the ensuing environmental dangers, along with the regulations on lead-acid battery storage, disposal, and recycling, have reduced the market for lead-acid batteries and increased the need for lithium-ion batteries in automobiles. Since firms worldwide are looking to invest in Mexico, it has been the main focus of the global automobile industry. After South Korea, Japan, and Germany are the automobile industry's fourth-largest exporters. The need for lithium-ion batteries in the nation is predicted to increase with rising automotive production.

Segmental Overview

The market for Lithium-Ion Battery market is segmented into products and applications. Based on the end-use industries, the automotive segment held a market share of more than 40% in the global battery separators market and registered a respectable CAGR of over 15% through 2030. The automotive industry's growing need for lithium-ion batteries and the widespread use of electronic vehicles are expected to lead to significant growth in the global market for battery separators.

Lithium-ion batteries now weigh significantly less due to recent technological advancements, making them more appealing for electric vehicle applications. The other market sector, which in 2022 had a market share of more than 2%, is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 10.1%. Consumer electronics, telecommunication, and other industries are included in the other segment.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Lithium-Ion Battery market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Lithium-Ion Battery market forward?

What are the Lithium-Ion Battery Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Lithium-Ion Battery Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Lithium-Ion Battery market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Overview

In 2021, the consumer electronics sector had the highest revenue share—more than 40.0%. Consumer electronics items and portable devices both need portable batteries. Mobile phones, laptops, desktops, tablets, torches or lanterns, LED lighting, digital cameras, vacuum cleaners, wristwatches, hearing aids, calculators, and other wearable gadgets are just a few things that can use portable batteries. Over the projection period, the market for electric and hybrid vehicles is expected to grow profitably. The expansion is anticipated to be aided by rising fossil fuel prices and increased consumer knowledge of the advantages of battery-powered cars, notably in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. ​

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 42.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 184.15 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 48.80 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 18.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players BYD Company Ltd., LG Chem, Hitachi Ltd., Duracell Inc., Johnson Controls, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Renault Group, Tesla, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, and Others Key Segment By Product, Application, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research. Buy Now

Key Players Insights

The competitive landscape for the lithium-Ion Battery market includes information from competitors. The company's financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in R&D, new market initiatives, production sites and facilities, global presence, production capacities, product launch, company strengths and weaknesses, product width and breadth, and application dominance are among the details that are included.

Browse the full "Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Lithium cobalt oxide (LCO), Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA), Lithium iron phosphate (LFP), Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO), Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (LMC), Lithium Titanate (LTO)), By Application (Automobile, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Energy Storage Systems, Medical Devices), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030" Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/lithium-ion-battery-market/





Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Lithium-Ion Battery market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 18.5% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Lithium-Ion Battery market size was valued at around USD 42.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 57 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on product segmentation, the LCO segment was predicted to show maximum market share in 2021.

The consumer electronics segment was the top revenue-generating category based on application segmentation in 2021.

Based on geography/region, the Asia Pacific region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Recent Development

September 2021: Toshiba Corporation and Sojitz Corporation signed a joint development agreement for commercializing next-generation lithium-ion batteries employing niobium titanium oxide (NTO) as the anode material.

May 2021: Based on their shared vision of CO2-neutral electric transportation, Daimler Truck AG and CATL, a manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries, widened their current partnership. For Mercedes-Actros Benz's Longhaul battery electric vehicle, which will enter series production in 2024, CATL will provide li-ion battery packs.

Prominent Players

BYD Company Ltd.

LG Chem

Hitachi Ltd.

Duracell Inc.

Johnson Controls

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Renault Group

Tesla

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

The global Lithium-Ion Battery market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Lithium cobalt oxide (LCO)

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

Lithium iron phosphate (LFP)

Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (LMC)

Lithium Titanate (LTO)

By Application

Automobile

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Energy Storage Systems

Medical Devices

On the basis of Geography

North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

