Monetary and financial statistics – October 2022

MACAU, December 5 - According to statistics released today by the Monetary Authority of Macao, broad money supply rebounded in October. Meanwhile, resident deposits rose from a month ago whereas loans to residents posted a decline.

Money supply

Currency in circulation and demand deposits dropped 0.6% and 1.7% respectively. M1 thus decreased 1.3% from one month earlier. On the other hand, quasi-monetary liabilities increased 0.4%. The sum of these two items, i.e. M2, rebounded 0.2% to MOP681.0 billion. On an annual basis, M1 and M2 fell 8.4% and 1.7% respectively. The shares of pataca (MOP), Hong Kong dollar (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and United States dollar (USD) in M2 were 36.4%, 44.2%, 7.6% and 10.0% respectively.

Deposits

Resident deposits increased 0.2% from the preceding month to MOP660.8 billion while non-resident deposits rose 3.6% to MOP327.1 billion. Meanwhile, public sector deposits with the banking sector grew 1.0% to MOP254.2 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector increased 1.2% from a month earlier to MOP1,242.1 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 20.1%, 45.6%, 8.7% and 23.6% respectively.

Loans

Domestic loans to the private sector decreased by 0.2% from a month ago to MOP565.9 billion while external loans dropped 2.0% to MOP726.9 billion. As a result, total loans to the private sector went down by 1.2% from a month earlier to MOP1,292.7 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total loans were 16.9%, 39.4%, 15.2% and 26.2% respectively.

Operating ratios

At end-October, the loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector decreased from 62.2% at end-September to 61.8%. Meanwhile, the ratio for both the resident and non-resident sectors decreased from 106.6% to 104.1%. The one-month and three-month current assets to liabilities ratios stood at 64.5% and 58.2% respectively. Concurrently, the non-performing loan ratio stabilised at 1.1%.

Detailed Monetary and Financial Statistics are available in the latest issue of Monthly Bulletin of Monetary Statistics.

http://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/research-and-publications/monthly-bulletin-of-monetary-statistics