“Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Application Training Program (2022)” was successfully held

MACAU, December 5 - Organized by the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT), collaborated with the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center, Companhia de Telecomunicações de Macau S.A.R.L. (CTM)‎, China Telecom (Macau) Company Limited, Hutchison Telephone (Macau) Company Limited and Smartone – Mobile Communications (Macau), Limited, the “Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Application Training Program (2022)” was successfully held on 3rd December this year, with about 50 participants.

The theme of this year's course is “Frontier Technologies and Applications of Mobile Communications”. The representatives of the co-organizing operators were invited to present the situation of the industry development, and Huawei's training expert introduced the trends and prospects of the mobile communications industry, the characteristics of next-generation communications technologies, and the innovative applications in the industry, etc., in the form of video conferencing, so that the participants can know about the market changes and technological evolution, and understand how cutting-edge information and communication technologies lead the development and innovation of different industries.

CTT will continue to hold relevant training courses to enhance the frontier technology level of the people working in the ICT area and cultivate more talents to promote the development of innovative technologies applications in Macao, so as to promote the steady development of related industries.

