Rutland Barracks // Possession of Cocaine
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4006802
TROOPER: Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 12/02/2022 at approximately 0136
INCIDENT LOCATION: Ripley Road, Rutland City, VT
VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine
ACCUSED: Aaron Giard
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 2, 2022, at approximately 0136 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks stopped to assist a disabled motorist on a bridge on Ripley Road in the City of Rutland. Investigation revealed that the operator, Aaron Giard, had a suspended license. Further investigation revealed that Giard was in possession of cocaine. Giard was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing and later released on a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer for the charge of possession of cocaine.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/09/2022 at 1000 hours
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.