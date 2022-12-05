Submit Release
Rutland Barracks // Possession of Cocaine

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 22B4006802

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland              

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 12/02/2022 at approximately 0136

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ripley Road, Rutland City, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Cocaine

 

ACCUSED: Aaron Giard

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 2, 2022, at approximately 0136 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks stopped to assist a disabled motorist on a bridge on Ripley Road in the City of Rutland. Investigation revealed that the operator, Aaron Giard, had a suspended license. Further investigation revealed that Giard was in possession of cocaine. Giard was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing and later released on a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer for the charge of possession of cocaine.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/09/2022 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

