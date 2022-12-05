Seven more arrested in bribery case at foreign ministry

VIETNAM, December 5 - HÀ NỘI — Seven more people have been arrested as a result of investigations into the bribery case at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry of Public Security announced the search of the residences and workplaces of the seven additional defendants.

They were charged with receiving bribes as prescribed in Article 354 of the Penal Code. They are Vũ Hồng Quang, 45, deputy head of the Air Transport Division of the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam under the Ministry of Transport; Vũ Ngọc Minh, 61, former staff of the Việt Nam Embassy in Angola and Lý Tiến Hùng, 53, former staff of the Việt Nam Embassy in Russia and now an official at the Department of Science, Technology and Environment under the Ministry of Education and Training.

Three others were charged with giving bribes as prescribed in Article 364 of the Penal Code. They are Nguyễn Thị Hiền, 35, an informal worker; Đào Minh Dương, 51, chairman of the board of directors of the Vijasun Joint Stock Company and Nguyễn Thế Dũng, 42, director of the Sang Trọng Tourism and Trade Co. Ltd.

Phạm Thị Kim Ngân, 40, an employee of the Inspector Journal, was prosecuted for acting as a go-between in the bribery case.

This is a new development in the case of giving and accepting bribes, abusing position and power while on official duty, and fraudulently appropriating property, which occurred at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hà Nội and other provinces and cities.

Several senior officials have been arrested and prosecuted in the case, including a deputy foreign minister, the head and deputy head of the Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and assistant to the Standing Deputy Prime Minister. — VNS