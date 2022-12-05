STACK Infrastructure and ESR expand their APAC partnership into Japan with a 72MW data center development in Osaka

SINGAPORE, Dec. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure ("STACK"), the digital infrastructure partner to the world's most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, and ESR Group Limited ("ESR" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries as the "Group"; SEHK Stock Code: 1821), APAC's largest real asset manager powered by the New Economy, today announced a joint venture to develop a 72MW data center campus in Osaka.



STACK and ESR will jointly develop and deliver 72MW of data center capacity in Osaka's eastern suburb of Keihanna. Construction of the first of three buildings will commence in Q4 2023 and will be ready for service in Q2 2025. The facility will be operated under the STACK brand and further expands STACK and ESR's APAC partnership, which currently includes a 48MW data center development in Incheon, Korea.

The strategically located campus will feature robust access to power and network to ensure strong reliability. Available solution options, from colocation to custom build-to-suit, provide hyperscale, cloud, and large enterprise clients with the scalability to meet future growth demands. Higher rack densities and industry-leading PUE, WUE, and building standards support evolving workloads while achieving sustainability targets.

"Osaka is STACK's sixth APAC market in 12 months since our entrance into the region, including the expansion of our footprint in both Japan and Australia to over 100MW each," said Pithambar (Preet) Gona, Chief Executive Officer of STACK APAC. "This campus further deepens our partnership with ESR, allowing us to combine our capabilities to meet our clients' strategic requirements in existing and emerging Tier 1 data center markets."

"ESR's strong regional development capability in Tier 1 data center markets ensures we are well-positioned to continue to aggressively develop data center facilities across Asia Pacific," said Diarmid Massey, CEO of ESR Data Centres. "Our partnership with STACK enables us to leverage our respective strengths to target hyperscale customer growth in key markets."

This milestone follows the recent announcements of STACK's entrance to the APAC market with the opening of its Singapore regional headquarters and its expansion into multiple markets with a 36MW campus in Inzai, Japan, 124MW across Melbourne, Canberra, and Perth in Australia, and a 48MW data center in Seoul, Korea.

ESR is currently developing a portfolio of environmentally friendly and industry leading data center solutions in Hong Kong, Osaka, Tokyo, Seoul, Sydney, Mumbai, and Singapore, funded by ESR's recently announced inaugural data center investment fund (ESR DC Fund 1), with over US$1 billion of equity commitments for digital infrastructure investment.

ABOUT STACK INFRASTRUCTURE

STACK provides digital infrastructure to scale the world's most innovative companies. With a client-first approach, STACK delivers a comprehensive suite of campus, build-to-suit, colocation, and powered shell solutions in the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions. With robust existing and flexible expansion capacity in the leading availability zones, STACK offers the scale and geographic reach that rapidly growing hyperscale and enterprise companies need. The world runs on data. And data runs on STACK.

For more information about STACK, please visit: https://www.stackinfra.com.

Media Contact

STACK Infrastructure

Sammer Khalaf

press@stackinfra.com

About ESR

ESR is APAC's largest real asset manager powered by the New Economy and the third largest listed real estate investment manager globally. With over US$140 billion in total assets under management (AUM), ESR's fully integrated development and investment management platform extends across key APAC markets, including China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, India, New Zealand and Southeast Asia, representing over 95% of GDP in APAC, and also includes an expanding presence in Europe and the U.S. We provide a diverse range of real asset investment solutions and New Economy real estate development opportunities across our private funds business, which allow capital partners and customers to capitalise on the most significant secular trends in APAC. ESR is the largest sponsor and manager of REITs in APAC with a total AUM of US$45 billion. Our purpose – Space and Investment Solutions for a Sustainable Future – drives us to manage sustainably and impactfully and we consider the environment and the communities in which we operate as key stakeholders of our business. Listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, ESR is a constituent of the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (Large Cap), Hang Seng Composite Index and MSCI Hong Kong Index.

For more information on ESR, please visit www.esr.com.

Investor Relations

Chang Rui Hua

Group Head of Capital Markets and Investor Relations - Managing Director

+852 2376 9623 / +852 5506 7719

rh.chang@esr.com Media Contact

Kathleen Goh

Senior Director, Group Corporate Affairs

Tel: +65 6972 2192

kathleen.goh@esr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/635ef97d-7ae2-48be-991f-45a8e7f90ee5