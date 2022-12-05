MEDIA ADVISORY - FIRST NATIONS LEADERS GATHER DURING HEARINGS ON THE ACT C-92, AN ACT RESPECTING FIRST NATIONS, METIS AND INUIT CHILDREN AND FAMILIES AND THE POTENTIAL PASSING OF BILL C-29

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 4, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Assembly of First Nations (AFN) Manitoba Regional Chief Cindy Woodhouse, AFN Quebec and Labrador Regional Chief Ghislain Picard, and Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Vice Chief David Pratt will address the media on An Act respecting First Nations, Inuit, and Metis children, youth and families and the ongoing fight for First Nations self-determination.

DATE: December 5, 2022



TIME: 12:00 p.m. EST



LOCATION: Westin Ottawa.

11 Colonel By Drive, Ottawa, ON





