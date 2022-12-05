Submit Release
News Search

There were 161 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,068 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ADVISORY - FIRST NATIONS LEADERS GATHER DURING HEARINGS ON THE ACT C-92, AN ACT RESPECTING FIRST NATIONS, METIS AND INUIT CHILDREN AND FAMILIES AND THE POTENTIAL PASSING OF BILL C-29

December 4, 2022 8:09 PM | 1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 4, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ -  Assembly of First Nations (AFN) Manitoba Regional Chief Cindy Woodhouse, AFN Quebec and Labrador Regional Chief Ghislain Picard, and Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Vice Chief David Pratt will address the media on An Act respecting First Nations, Inuit, and Metis children, youth and families and the ongoing fight for First Nations self-determination.

DATE:             

December 5, 2022


TIME:              

12:00 p.m. EST


LOCATION:     

Westin Ottawa.

11 Colonel By Drive, Ottawa, ON


The Assembly of First Nations (AFN) is a national advocacy organization that works to advance the collective aspirations of First Nations individuals and communities across Canada on matters of national or international nature and concern. Follow the AFN on Twitter @AFN_Updates. 

SOURCE Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/04/c0316.html

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

MEDIA ADVISORY - FIRST NATIONS LEADERS GATHER DURING HEARINGS ON THE ACT C-92, AN ACT RESPECTING FIRST NATIONS, METIS AND INUIT CHILDREN AND FAMILIES AND THE POTENTIAL PASSING OF BILL C-29

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.