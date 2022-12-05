Amgen Wants a Seat at the Table With Its New Experimental Weight Loss Drug
The weight loss field has gained a new player as Amgen looks for a seat at the table alongside diabetes drugs from Eli Lilly and Co and Novo Nordisk
You can’t help someone up a hill, Without getting closer to the top yourself”TENAFLY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The weight loss field has gained renewed medical and investor attention in recent months after diabetes drugs from Eli Lilly and Co and Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO), known as semaglutide and tirzepatide, were proven to help obese patients lose weight.
— Joey Dweck
Both of those drugs, which need to be injected every two weeks, are designed to activate GLP-1, a hormone that triggers the feeling of fullness in the body after eating.
Amgen's AMG133 also targets GLP-1, but has a dual mechanism which aims at the same time to block activity of a gene known as GIP.
The drug was developed from work at Amgen to identify genetic signals associated with lower fat mass and body weight, and also healthy metabolic profiles, explained Saptarsi Haldar, head of cardiovascular metabolic discovery at Amgen.
"Genetics clearly showed in multiple large populations that decreased activity genetically of the GIP receptor gene was associated with lower BMI (body mass index)," he said.
The California-based biotech said it plans to launch a larger mid-stage study of AMG133 early next year, which will enroll a broader range of patients, including those with additional health conditions such as diabetes.
JP Morgan analyst Chris Schott earlier this month said that if all goes well, a Phase III study of AMG133 could begin in 2024, with a launch expected in 2026 or 2027, if approved.
Amgen Inc's experimental obesity drug demonstrated promising durability trends in an early trial, paving the way for a larger mid-stage study early next year, company officials said ahead of a data presentation on Saturday.
About WeightLossBuddy
WeightLossBuddy is the largest community dedicated exclusively to supporting people who are struggling to lose weight.
Its new app allows users to monitor their weight, while sharing their progress with others, and
at the same time learning from their experience.
Not only are users able to chat live with other users, but they can also form or join groups to connect
with people who have similar interests and goals.
Public & Private groups let them share their concerns with people they can trust.
Research has shown that people who have social support, tend to be more successful at
achieving. and maintaining weight loss than those who do not.
In a 2010 study, almost 88% of subjects who joined an internet weight loss support community
reported that being part of a group supported their weight loss efforts by providing encouragement
and motivation.
In addition to a very easy to use platform, weightlossbuddy uses a familiar “posting”
interface people are familiar with. It allows users to share both their successes and setbacks.
What makes the new weightlossbuddy app stand out from other apps is that it is non-toxic, safe, supportive, welcoming and easy to use.
Users can check in each day, post their progress, get encouragement and check to see how their friends are doing.
The new App helps users by giving them the support they need in a welcoming, non-threatening community of like-minded people who share their frustrations,
WeightLossBuddy caters to those individuals who want to lose weight and need help.
It helps by providing weight loss support from others on a similar journey.
The new 100% FREE weight loss support app gives users access to a large weight loss community that is ready to
encourage them, share effective weight loss tips, and help them in any way possible to reach their weight loss goal.
Users of the new app can explore the social fitness & weight loss posts from weight loss buddy users that are on the same journey.
Users can find great weight loss support content, read about other people’s personal struggles to learn and relate, and like and comment on posts.
Additionally, users can make use of Weightlossbuddy as their weight loss tracker and social weight loss app to post content, thoughts, struggles, progress photos, and more.
Users can start chatting live with fitness buddies from around the globe within the app!
WHY the NEW WEIGHTLOSSBUDDY APP?
Users can now:
add current and target weight
find a buddy and get support
share photos and weight loss progress
connect and chat live with other weight loss buddies
comment and like on posts
track daily weight
This New 100% FREE App can be found in both the Apple and Google Play stores.
It has the ability to transform people's lives.
Joey Dweck
weight loss buddy
+1 917-841-2521
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
weightlossbuddy