Rutland Barracks / Retail Theft, VCOR

CASE#: 22B4006850

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Jakubowski

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)-773-9101

DATE/TIME: December 4, at 1755 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 320 US Route 7 South, Rutland Town, VT

VIOLATION: Retail Theft, Violation Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Jacob R. Bachand

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

VICTIM: Dick’s Sporting Goods

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/04/2022, at approximately 1755, Vermont State Police dispatch received a report of an individual attempting to steal from Dick’s Sporting Goods in Rutland Town, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Jacob Bachand (29) left the store without paying for merchandise in his possession. Bachand also violated an active set of court conditions by being on the property of Dick’s Sporting Goods where he had a court order that prevented him from doing so

Bachand was placed under arrest and transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. Bachand was released with a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division, on January 23rd, 2023, at 1000 hours to answer to the above charges.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/23/2023 at 1000 Hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.