PM pays homage to former PRC President

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare today (Sunday 4th Dec), paid homage and presented wreaths on behalf of the government and people of Solomon Islands in honour of the late President of the People’s Republic of China, Jiang Zemin who passed away mid last week at Shanghai at the age of 96.

Jiang Zemin was a Chinese politician who served as general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party from 1989 to 2002, chairman of the Central Military Commission from 1989 to 2004 and president of China from 1993 to 2003.

Prime Minister Sogavare accompanied by PRC Ambassador Li Ming paid respect at a special wreath laying ceremony in the Embassy’s mourning hall.

The Prime Minister was also joined by the supervising Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Hon. Peter Shanel Agovaka, MFAET PS Collin Beck and other senior officials to watch a short video footage about Late President Jiang Zemin.

In the Condolence Book, the honourable Prime Minister briefly stated, Solomon Islands join PRC in mourning the loss of a great leader.

He wrote, “the late former president Jiang Zemin has played a tremendous role in shaping the modern China to be a great country it is today. His legacy will be cherished forever by all of us. Solomon Islands is proud to be a friend of China.”

A Chinese Communist Party statement recognised the late Jiang as an outstanding leader with high prestige and a long-tested Communist fighter.

PM Sogavare witnessing the signing of PRC Red Cross disaster relief assistance to Solomon Islands.

The honourable Prime Minister also witnessed the signing and handing over of SBD 1.7 million for disaster relief assistance from the PRC Red Cross Society to the Solomon Islands government.

His Excellency Li Ming and Supervising Foreign Affairs Minister Hon. Peter Shanel Agovaka signed off the handing over certificates.

ENDS///