Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, December 5, 2022
December 4, 2022 6:16 PM | 2 min read
Note: All times local
Ingersoll, Ontario
Private meetings
12:15 p.m.
The Prime Minister and the Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford, will mark a milestone in manufacturing electric vehicles here in Canada and hold a media availability.
Notes for media:
Ottawa, Ontario
7:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will attend a candle lighting ceremony in celebration of Hanukkah, and deliver brief remarks.
Closed to media
