Submit Release
News Search

There were 163 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,024 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, December 5, 2022

December 4, 2022 6:16 PM | 2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 4, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Ingersoll, Ontario


Private meetings

12:15 p.m.     

The Prime Minister and the Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford, will mark a milestone in manufacturing electric vehicles here in Canada and hold a media availability.



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 11:15 a.m.
  • Media interested in participating can contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca for details.


Ottawa, Ontario

7:00 p.m.       

The Prime Minister will attend a candle lighting ceremony in celebration of Hanukkah, and deliver brief remarks.



Closed to media


This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/04/c5781.html

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, December 5, 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.