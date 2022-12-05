Amid Looming Recession - Top Marketing Company Continues Expansion Efforts

TEMECULA, Calif., Dec. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sienna Creative, a Digital Marketing Company based in Temecula, CA hires three additional employees in a market that has experienced significant job loss over the last several months post Covid. Sienna's team consists of CEO Alexis Christian, Navy Veteran Vice President David Samuels, and several Innovative Digital Marketing Strategists that help companies to increase their reach, response and revenue online.

Sienna Creative Digital employs many top digital marketing strategies to help move the needle for small to mid-size businesses. This company has helped industry leaders pivot their approach when navigating in a strange environment post Covid by providing cost-effective methods to reach new lists of targeted consumers. These strategies has led to Sienna Creative Digital experiencing significant growth since then to include their three new recent hires.

Media Contact

Alexis S Christian, Sienna Creative LLC, 1 +1 (800) 240-5574, hello@siennacreativedigital.com

SOURCE Sienna Creative LLC