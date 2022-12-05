Submit Release
TCM rallies community to donate 8,282 pounds of pasta and sauce to feed children and families in need

The donation will go to Caterina's Club for the annual Pastathon event, which raises donations of pasta, sauce, and money throughout November.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Dec. 4, 2022  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the seventh year, Teacher Created Materials has partnered with radio station KFI AM 640 and the non-profit organization Caterina's Club for their annual Pastathon, which raises donations of pasta, sauce, and money throughout November for Caterina's Club.

"This year TCM collected 8,282 pounds of pasta and sauce—our best year yet," says Deanne Mendoza, TCM's Executive Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. "We're so grateful for everyone's contributions and proud to partner with KFI AM 640 and Caterina's Club to provide meals for children and families."

Mendoza appeared on KFI AM 640 Live Broadcast on Wednesday, November 30, to announce total Teacher Created Materials donations, winning donations from the community and TCM:

In addition to the collection, TCM gifted Caterina's Club with a $10,000 donation.

TCM employees from all over the country competed to see which department could bring in the most donations. The IT department won with 3,810 pounds of pasta and sauce and will receive the coveted TCM Golden Apple Award.

For the second year, Mesa View Middle School contributed the most from any school, with 1,321 pounds of pasta and sauce. For winning TCM's schools challenge, Mesa View will be awarded TCM's Golden Apple Award and a $5,000 donation to the school.

If you want to donate to this worthy cause, visit http://www.caterinasclub.org for more information. Every $10 donation provides 14 meals.

About Teacher Created Materials
Teacher Created Materials develops innovative and imaginative educational materials and services for students worldwide. Everything they do is created by teachers for teachers and students to make teaching more effective and learning more fun. For more information about Teacher Created Materials and their products, visit http://www.tcmpub.com.

