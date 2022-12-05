HeadBox Receives More Enquiries Than Ever as the Summer Party Season Begins in Brisbane

BRISBANE, Australia, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Known for bringing people and spaces together to make brilliant events happen, premier event tech platform HeadBox makes it easy to plan events with confidence. Giving bookers the ability to book, manage and deliver everything in one place, the industry-leading platform removes the need for long searches, and with no hidden costs, the process is as simple and stress-free as possible.

According to HeadBox, in just four weeks, over $1.2 million worth of events have come through the platform's Lead Feed as bookers gear up for the summer party season.

With over 800 function venues Brisbane-wide, HeadBox says there are plenty of inspiring spaces ready to host the influx of bookers looking for the best venue hire Brisbane has to offer. From beer gardens to rooftop bars, whether bookers are planning a last-minute Christmas party or engagement party for the new year, HeadBox has spaces suitable for all types of events.

HeadBox's professional team of event planners is available to help bookers bring their event to life, and the process couldn't be easier. Bookers can simply submit their brief, then HeadBox will share the enquiry with suitable function rooms Brisbane-wide. Bookers and venues are then put in touch to get the event booking finalised.

For venues, HeadBox's Lead Feed software has been a complete game changer, generating strong brand awareness and easy lead verification. In contrast to some other marketplaces, only relevant leads are submitted to venues, saving them time as they only need to interact with suitable opportunities.

With an average enquiry value of $3,000, Lead Feed enables venues to reach out to leads when they need them, putting the power back in their hands. With instant notifications, venues can stay ahead of the competition by being the first to respond to fresh leads, increasing their chances of securing the booking.

To discover the best in function rooms hire Brisbane-wide or to list a function room, Brisbane venues and bookers can contact HeadBox.

