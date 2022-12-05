Media Alert: Edge AI Evangelist Sally Ward-Foxton is the Latest Guest of BrainChip's 'This is Our Mission' Podcast

LAGUNA HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2022 / BrainChip Holdings Ltd BRNBRCHFBCHPY, the world's first commercial producer of ultra-low power neuromorphic AI IP, today announced that EE Times journalist Sally Ward-Foxton joins BrainChip Vice President of Ecosystem and Partnerships Rob Telson on the latest "This is our Mission" podcast discussing the latest trends in the AI marketplace. The podcast will be available Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 3 p.m. PDT on BrainChip's website and across popular podcast platforms.

Sally has been writing about the electronics industry for more than a decade. As a freelance journalist she has published articles in EE Times, Electronic Design Europe, Microwaves & RF, ECN, Electronic Specifier: Design, IoT Embedded Systems, Electropages, Components in Electronics and many more. She also hosts the podcast "AI with Sally Ward-Foxton," which covers cutting-edge AI accelerator chips, software, systems, algorithms, neural networks, companies and many other subjects related to artificial intelligence and machine learning as it affects the semiconductor industry. She holds a Masters' degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from the University of Cambridge, UK.

"As someone who has covered the emergence of the AI Edge marketplace from a journalistic vantagepoint, it was great to hear Sally's take on the industry from an ‘outside-looking-in' perspective," said Telson. "Sally does a fantastic job taking a deeply technical subject matter and boiling it down to why it matters to her audience. I'm very grateful to be able to hear thoughts on where Edge-based AI has been and where it is going from someone who truly is evangelizing the topic to the general public."

The "This is Our Mission" podcast provides AI industry insight to listeners including users, developers, analysts, technical and financial press, and investors. Past episodes are available at https://brainchipinc.com/brainchip-podcasts.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (BRNBRCHFBCHPY

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company's first-to-market neuromorphic processor, AkidaTM, mimics the human brain to analyze only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Keeping machine learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, also dramatically reduces latency while improving privacy and data security. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers' products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

