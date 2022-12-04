Submit Release
Toyota College Graduate Program Offered for Qualifying Graduates in Yuma, Arizona

College Graduates in Yuma, Arizona, can now get a $500 rebate while financing or leasing a Toyota vehicle at Bill Alexander Toyota.

YUMA, Ariz. (PRWEB) December 04, 2022

As part of the Toyota College Graduate Program, eligible customers near the Yuma area in Arizona can now get a $500 rebate on all new unlicensed Toyota models financed or leased through Bill Alexander Toyota dealership and Toyota Financial Services. The offer stands valid from Oct. 4, 2022, through Jan. 3, 2023.

To be eligible for the Toyota College Graduate Program, the customer must provide proof of graduation in the past 2 calendar years or in the next 6 months, along with proof of current employment. Note that Toyota Certified Used Vehicles (TCUVs) and Scion Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles are not eligible for this offer. All applicants may not qualify, and the rebate program is available upon credit approval from and execution of a finance or lease contract through Toyota Financial Services (TFS) at Bill Alexander Toyota. Additionally, the College Graduate Rebate Program may not be combined with the Toyota Military Rebate Program.

Bill Alexander Toyota has a wide range of new Toyota vehicles available in its inventory, Customers can schedule a test drive online before dropping by the dealership to have a closer look at the vehicle.

Prospective buyers interested in purchasing a new Toyota vehicle are encouraged to visit the Bill Alexander Toyota dealership located at 889 E 32nd Street in Yuma, Arizona. For any further information, customers can also dial 928-344-1170.

