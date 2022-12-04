319 Golf Society Breaks Down Barriers, Launching in Charlotte, NC

A new membership-based club surrounding the ever-growing golf industry is coming to the U.S. and soon the world.

319 Golf Society, a club committed to breaking down gender, race, and income barriers among a new generation of golf is set to launch in Charlotte, North Carolina. The club's mission is to build a network of members who belong to top private golf courses, who desire to experience the world's most prestigious golf clubs while simultaneously supporting a scholarship program that levels the playing field among young golfers.

319 Golf Society ("319") is founded by longtime Charlotte resident, business leader, and golf enthusiast, Michael Pruitt. Pruitt is Chairman of Amergent Hospitality Group, Managing Partner of Capstone Venture Partners, and Founder of Avenel Financial Group.

Initially, the club is launching in partnership with the Congaree Foundation whose mission is to positively impact the lives of young people – both locally and around the globe – through the game of golf. Their partnership with Coastal Carolina University created the Congaree Foundation Scholarship for the University's PGA Golf Management Program. 319 is dedicated to building upon this scholarship with its membership to support young and underserved golfers.

"319 Golf Society's goal is to grow the game I've always loved in an all-inclusive, all-embracing way," said Pruitt. "We want to eliminate the disparity and barriers between gender, race, and income as it relates to pursuing golf at both the collegiate level and as a professional career. To break through these barriers, 319 membership fees directly support this initiative – one that is deeply focused on providing an accessible, even playing field for a new generation of golfers."

For just $100 each year, registered members receive an exclusive gift package as well as access to the club's membership network with the opportunity to play at premier golf clubs. All members agree to host an annual threesome at their home club, with the ability to access members-only merchandise and participate in 319 tournaments and events.

319 Golf Society has named Brianna Fleming as its new Director of Member Relations. In addition, 319 is pleased to announce Fresh Vine Wine, founded by Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, Avenel Financial Group, Go Low Shot, Red Rooster Golf, Feetures Socks, Co/Investor Club powered by Avenel Financial, and Food & Beverage Social Club as its founding partners.

For 319 Golf Society club and membership details, please contact Brianna Fleming by email at bfleming@319golfsociety.com or visit https://319golfsociety.com/.

