The Advocate Urges a Veteran or Person Who Has Now Has Lung Cancer in Florida or Nationwide to Call The Gori Law Firm If They Had Significant Exposure to Asbestos On The Job Before 1982-Compensation May Exceed $100,000

The Gori Law Firm Asbestos Warning Sign

Every year more families trust The Gori Law Firm when dealing with a loved one’s asbestos cancer diagnosis than any other firm in the nation.” — Florida US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

TAMPA , FLORIDA, USA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If you are a Veteran of the army, navy, air force, marines, coast guard or a person who had heavy exposure to asbestos at any type of workplace before 1982 and you have just been diagnosed with lung cancer-please call The Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 for a discussion about what might be substantial compensation. Financial compensation for a person like this might be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars-provided they can recall the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos.

"We need to emphasize it does not matter if the person smoked cigarettes, what does matter is the how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos in the service or at work. It is this very important information that becomes the foundation for an asbestos exposure compensation claim as the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm are always happy to discuss at 866-532-2106.Every year more families trust The Gori Law Firm when dealing with a loved one’s asbestos cancer diagnosis than any other firm in the nation." https://GoriLaw.Com

At no charge for their clients with asbestos exposure lung cancer and or mesothelioma who are Veterans--the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm will fill out all required paperwork to hopefully qualify their client for VA benefits. If successful-this might create additional compensation for The Gori Law Firm’s the client. For more information, please call The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. https://GoriLaw.Com



The Florida US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is proud to help the people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa, Saint Petersburg, Orlando, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Port Saint Lucie, Cape Coral or anywhere in Florida. https://Florida.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos now living in Florida include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, miners, manufacturing workers, public utility workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Most people who are diagnosed in Florida were probably exposed to asbestos in the Northeast or Midwest. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com



States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.