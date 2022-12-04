Protalix Biotherapeutics Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Fabry Disease and PRX-102

Webcast to be held on Monday, December 5th at 8:30 a.m. EST

CARMIEL, Israel, Dec. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American:PLX) PLX, a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, production and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins produced by its proprietary ProCellEx® plant cell-based protein expression system, announced today that the Company will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on Fabry Disease and PRX-102 (pegunigalsidase alfa) on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST).

The KOL Event webinar will feature Myrl D. Holida, PA-C, University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, who will discuss the PRX-102 robust clinical program for the potential treatment of patients suffering from Fabry disease. A live Q&A session will follow the formal presentations.

Myrl D. Holida is a Physician Assistant with 35 years of experience in patient care, initially treating Pediatric Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) patients with end stage malignancies and Lysosomal Storage Disorder patients in a clinical trial setting. Myrl's experience includes many levels of research from the cardiovascular animal lab to Clinical Trial Investigator for Lysosomal Storage Disorders. He was involved in the original enzyme replacement trials for Fabry disease in the late 90s and early 2000s and was a principal investigator for coadministration of agalsidase beta and migalastat oral chaperone therapy, and for agalsidase alfa and velaglucerase "rescue therapy" during the enzyme shortages starting in 2009. Myrl brought Protalix's initial phase I PRX-102 trials to his institution, and recruited almost half of the United States agalsidase beta patients to Protalix's phase III BRIGHT switch-over clinical trial, which assessed every 4 week dosing. His institution is a major Fabry treatment center, recently recognized as a National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) Center of Excellence, in part due to his efforts over the years. He has treated patients with Adrenoleukodystrophy, Metachromatic Leukodystrophy, MPS I, MPS II, MPS III, MPS IV, MPS VI, Gaucher disease, Lysosomal Acid Lipase Deficiency (LALD), Pompe disease, and multiple hematological disorders. Myrl is also actively involved in a Fabry gene therapy trial and manages three generations of Fabry patients.

Webinar Details

The webinar will be available via the following link: https://lifescievents.com/event/protalix-biotherapeutics-kol-event-on-fabry-disease-prx-102-pegunigalsidase-alfa/.

Please access the webinar at least 15 minutes ahead of the KOL Event to register, download and install any necessary audio software. The webinar will be available for replay for two weeks at the above link.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Protalix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx. Protalix was the first company to gain U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of a protein produced through plant cell-based in suspension expression system. Protalix's unique expression system represents a new method for developing recombinant proteins in an industrial-scale manner.

Protalix's first product manufactured by ProCellEx, taliglucerase alfa, was approved by the FDA in May 2012 and, subsequently, by the regulatory authorities of other countries. Protalix has licensed to Pfizer Inc. the worldwide development and commercialization rights for taliglucerase alfa, excluding Brazil, where Protalix retains full rights.

Protalix's development pipeline consists of proprietary versions of recombinant therapeutic proteins that target established pharmaceutical markets, including the following product candidates: pegunigalsidase alfa, a modified stabilized version of the recombinant human α–Galactosidase–A protein for the treatment of Fabry disease; alidornase alfa or PRX–110, for the treatment of various human respiratory diseases or conditions; PRX–115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated uricase for the treatment of severe gout; PRX–119, a plant cell-expressed long action DNase I for the treatment of NETs-related diseases; and others. Protalix has partnered with Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., both in the United States and outside the United States, for the development and commercialization of pegunigalsidase alfa.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, all such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The terms "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "project," "may," "plan," "will," "would," "should" and "intend," and other words or phrases of similar import are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future experience and results to differ materially from the statements made. These statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations as to such future outcomes. Drug discovery and development involve a high degree of risk and the final results of a clinical trial may be different than the preliminary findings for the clinical trial. Factors that might cause material differences are described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The statements in this press release are valid only as of the date hereof and we disclaim any obligation to update this information, except as may be required by law. The statements in this press release are valid only as of the date hereof and we disclaim any obligation to update this information, except as may be required by law.

