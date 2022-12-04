Submit Release
KISS PR Important Advisory - KISS PR a Dallas PR and SEO Company, is issuing a public warning notice email scam from Jane W.W - newmediareaching@gmail.com

Consumer Alert, KissPR has been targeted by a scammer organization through a series of fraudulent emails.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX , Dec. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Alert, KissPR has been targeted by a scammer organization through a series of fraudulent emails impersonating either KissPR representatives or officers of KISS PR claiming to represent and provide core KissPR Services using newmediareaching@gmail.com

KISS PR has recently learned of a fraudulent email scam from newmediareaching@gmail.com from Jane W.W. These individuals posing as company staff or officers, falsely claiming to represent the company or company group affiliates have been reported to law enforcement.

Examples of fake solicitations are as follows.


Example (1) newmediareaching@gmail.com

Example (2) from newmediareaching@gmail.com

Please be aware of this scam. If you receive an email solicitation from anyone posing as a KissPR company representative, officers or its group affiliates that appear even remotely suspicious, contact us immediately at az@kisspr.com

VERY IMPORTANT

KISS PR does not use GMAIL for corporate communications, all employees have corporate e-mails; anyone receiving an email from Jane W.W with the email newmediareaching@gmail.com is 100% FAKE & FRAUDULENT, be extremely careful.

Do not respond to these emails or communicate with the sender, do not provide the sender with any personal or financial information. Also, avoid clicking on links included in the emails, or the attachments, as doing so may result in malware or a virus being loaded on the recipient’s computer.

For inquiries concerning this matter, please contact:

KISS PR Corporate Dept.

az@kisspr.com




Primary Logo

