Jabian Consulting’s Dan Gordon Recognized as Technology Service Provider of the Year
What impresses me the most about ATP is how authentic the relationships are between the members.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dan Gordon, Atlanta Headquarters Lead and Office Executive Director at Jabian Consulting, was recognized as the Technology Service Provider of the Year by Atlanta Technology Professionals.
Atlanta Technology Professionals (ATP) annually recognizes professionals in this category who radiate excellence in technology service by achieving high customer satisfaction, company growth, and customer acquisition. “I was highly impressed with how thorough and thoughtful the selection process was for this award. I congratulate all the outstanding finalists. As ATP is a completely volunteer-driven organization, I look forward to being an active member of this important nonprofit and to supporting its mission and members where I can be of service,” said Gordon.
ATP provides IT professionals opportunities to connect, learn and give back to the Atlanta community. The non-profit organization hosts monthly events that provide informative executive insights on industry technology trends and business drivers that are changing the business world. They also specialize in facilitating authentic relationships among industry peers. With this new role, Dan will be involved with various programming and networking opportunities to keep thousands of careers and businesses growing across Metro Atlanta. He will also continue the tradition of presenting the Technology Service Provider Award to the next recipient at the 2023 Awards Gala.
“What impresses me the most about ATP is how authentic the relationships are between the members. This organization was founded in 1999 and the relationships are sincere, long-lasting, and highly collaborative. ATP cares about helping you to succeed in your professional role and giving back to the community. I encourage those that have not heard of or attended an ATP event to attend a program with me. I am confident, you, too, will find this to be an excellent organization,” said Gordon.
Jabian Consulting is a strategic management and technology consulting firm with an integrated approach to creating and implementing strategies, enhancing business processes, developing human capital, and better aligning technology – ultimately helping our clients become more competitive and profitable. Jabian blends functional expertise, industry knowledge, and senior experience to think strategically and act practically. It’s a Strategy that Works®.
