Inside NYS Aging: Issue 9 (December 2022) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe.  Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 9 (December 2022)

A Message from NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen



November has been a banner month at NYSOFA, starting with our celebration of over 94 older adults for Older New Yorkers' Day. If you missed our November 4 program, you can watch it here and also learn more about all of our awardees. We'll be highlighting each one of them in the coming months on social media, so please look for these updates on Facebook and spread the word. We've also seen a lot of positive local press coverage on these outstanding awardees. Check out the links below.



NYSOFA's Older New Yorkers' Day program coincided with some other big news: Governor Kathy Hochul's announcement of an Executive Order creating a state Master Plan for Aging.

NYSOFA looks forward to working with the state Department of Health (DOH) and stakeholders to begin the process of mapping the state's first-ever master plan, building on decades of work across multiple domains to support older New Yorkers and people of all ages.

NYSOFA has already begun meeting with DOH on a workplan to include upcoming council meetings with all of the relevant state agencies as well as external stakeholders. We’ll be keeping the aging services network informed of key milestones in this process, which will be a major focus of NYSOFA planning activities, leading to the finalization of a report with recommendations due in 24 months.

Caregiver Initiatives Elevated by Governor’s Office



As you know, November is National Caregiver Awareness Month. Last month’s newsletter included an important focus on our many caregiver initiatives. Some of these initiatives were discussed during a recent NYSOFA Facebook livestream, which to date, has garnered more than 38,000 views. Please check out the Facebook livestream here and share it with friends, families and your social media contacts.

Caregiving, as an issue, was recently elevated to the highest level of state government with Governor Hochul urging all businesses and state agencies to participate in the working caregivers initiatives launched by NYSOFA in partnership with the New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL).



Please read the Governor’s announcement and share the action steps (as outlined in the announcement) with your network, colleagues, local businesses in your community, and within your organization. These action steps include reading and sharing: our Caregivers in the Workplace Guide, the NYSOFA/NYSDOL working caregivers survey, the ARCHANGELS Caregiver Intensity Index, the Trualta Evidence-Based caregiver support app (available to all caregivers in New York State free of charge), and the NY Connects Resource Directory.



As part of the announcement, understanding that many caregivers don’t self-identify as such, Governor Hochul also highlighted NYSOFA’s newly developed caregiver guide video, which helps individuals self-identify as caregivers by describing tasks that friends, family and neighbors provide. It also connects people to the resources listed above. Please share the video with your organizations, your HR departments and your networks as well.

