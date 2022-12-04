Inside NYS Aging: Issue 9 (December 2022) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe.  Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 9 (December 2022)

|
A Message from NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen
November has been a banner month at NYSOFA, starting with our celebration of over 94 older adults for Older New Yorkers' Day. If you missed our November 4 program, you can watch it here and also learn more about all of our awardees. We'll be highlighting each one of them in the coming months on social media, so please look for these updates on Facebook and spread the word. We've also seen a lot of positive local press coverage on these outstanding awardees. Check out the links below.
NYSOFA's Older New Yorkers' Day program coincided with some other big news: Governor Kathy Hochul's announcement of an Executive Order creating a state Master Plan for Aging.
NYSOFA looks forward to working with the state Department of Health (DOH) and stakeholders to begin the process of mapping the state's first-ever master plan, building on decades of work across multiple domains to support older New Yorkers and people of all ages.
NYSOFA has already begun meeting with DOH on a workplan to include upcoming council meetings with all of the relevant state agencies as well as external stakeholders. We’ll be keeping the aging services network informed of key milestones in this process, which will be a major focus of NYSOFA planning activities, leading to the finalization of a report with recommendations due in 24 months.
Caregiver Initiatives Elevated by Governor’s Office
As you know, November is National Caregiver Awareness Month. Last month’s newsletter included an important focus on our many caregiver initiatives. Some of these initiatives were discussed during a recent NYSOFA Facebook livestream, which to date, has garnered more than 38,000 views. Please check out the Facebook livestream here and share it with friends, families and your social media contacts.
Caregiving, as an issue, was recently elevated to the highest level of state government with Governor Hochul urging all businesses and state agencies to participate in the working caregivers initiatives launched by NYSOFA in partnership with the New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL).
Please read the Governor’s announcement and share the action steps (as outlined in the announcement) with your network, colleagues, local businesses in your community, and within your organization. These action steps include reading and sharing: our Caregivers in the Workplace Guide, the NYSOFA/NYSDOL working caregivers survey, the ARCHANGELS Caregiver Intensity Index, the Trualta Evidence-Based caregiver support app (available to all caregivers in New York State free of charge), and the NY Connects Resource Directory.
As part of the announcement, understanding that many caregivers don’t self-identify as such, Governor Hochul also highlighted NYSOFA’s newly developed caregiver guide video, which helps individuals self-identify as caregivers by describing tasks that friends, family and neighbors provide. It also connects people to the resources listed above. Please share the video with your organizations, your HR departments and your networks as well.
NYSOFA Launches New Caregivers Guide Video
Please watch and share our new Caregiver's Guide video to help the 55 percent of individuals who do not self-identify as caregivers — along with resources to help them in this role. The video is posted to our Working Caregivers webpage.
Funding for NY's Nutrition Program
On November 28, NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen joined U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, the NYC Department for the Aging, and partners at the Senator's press conference calling for $1.93 billion in FY23 funding for the Older Americans Act (OAA) nutritional programs.
“Access to nutrition is the cornerstone to good health and maintaining independence,” Olsen said. “The New York State Office for the Aging administers the largest nutrition program in the country, providing high quality meals in the home or a community setting while meeting federal nutrition guidelines. The pandemic created significant additional demand for nutritious meals and that need is ongoing. We applaud Senator Gillibrand for recognizing the value of nutrition providers and requesting this additional federal funding, which would bring nearly $130 million to New York State to help those in need put food on their tables.”
Read More
Watch: Chronic Disease Self-Management Education Webinars
Roughly forty percent of New York adults have a chronic disease such as arthritis, asthma, stroke, heart disease, diabetes, or cancer. Evidence-based community delivered interventions (EBIs), such as the Chronic Disease Self-Management Education (CDSME) suite of programs, are research-proven to help mitigate and lessen the burden of these conditions for individuals and for the larger health/human services systems. Please watch and share our new webinar resources in support of CDSMEs and other EBIs.
Watch The Webinars
From Medicare open-enrollment preparation to nutrition education and classes, see what aging service staff members have been up to! Check out our new feature NYSOFA In the Field.
Expanded Medicare Savings Program Assistance Coming in 2023
NYSOFA recently worked with Governor Kathy Hochul's office to announce newly expanded Medicare Savings Program benefits that will save beneficiaries an estimated average of $7,000 annually. The expansion was included in the Fiscal Year 2023 State Budget thanks to Governor Hochul's leadership.
Starting in January, the monthly income eligibility limits for the Medicare Savings Program (MSP) will increase to an estimated $2,107 for an individual and $2,839 for a couple, based on the 2022 federal poverty level.
What is the MSP?
The MSP helps older adults and people with disabilities living on limited incomes by paying their Medicare Part B premiums – about $170 per month this year and $165 per month starting in 2023 – and automatically enrolls them in Extra Help.
When Do the New Income Levels Go Into Effect?
The expanded assistance goes into effect in 2023, but all beneficiaries should check to see if they are eligible under the new guidelines. Official income limits will be updated after the new federal poverty level goes into effect next year. Estimates indicate these benefits could save enrollees an average of over $7,000 annually.
Key Takeaways – and More Resources
Now is the time for aging services providers to educate beneficiaries about these changes and help individuals enroll in MSP, especially during Medicare open enrollment (which ends December 7).
Alcohol Concerns in Older Adults: What to Watch For, How to Get Help
COVID-19 data across age groups have shown spikes in the misuse of alcohol. This is not surprising, given economic stress, loss of social networks, and fears of contracting the virus. These and other causes of alcohol misuse are compounded for older adults by life changes as we get older.
Read The Article to Learn More
Get Your Shots! Your Health Depends On It
In this video, NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen urges older New Yorkers and their families to get the flu shot and COVID-19 booster. Please share this video today on your social media networks.
SNAP-Ed NY: Healthy Winter Food Choices and More
The SNAP-Ed NY nutrition program
offers practical tips for buying healthy food on a budget, and for creating simple meals you can afford. This month, read Registered Dietitian Lisbeth Irish’s article on How to Liven Up the Winter with Fruits and Vegetables
.
You can also join Lisbeth on December 9 at 1 p.m. for Ask The Experts: Nutrition Edition, a livestream where she'll be joined by Franklin County Office for the Aging Registered Dietitian Ally Hooker to discuss healthy eating on a budget. RSVP here.
Also, are you looking for a new and healthy meal idea? Watch the latest episode of NYSOFA’s SNAP-Ed NY cooking demonstration What’s Cooking with NYSOFA. Host Wendy Beckman, a Registered Dietitian at NYSOFA, makes brussels sprouts, apple and sweet potato hash. Watch it now.
NYSOFA, AgingNY and Blooming Health Work to Strengthen Service Access for Older Adults
In mid-November, NYSOFA joined the Association on Aging in New York (AgingNY) and Blooming Health to announce a partnership that will improve older adults’ awareness and connection to community-based aging services via an inclusive, digital engagement platform being made available through a select group of county-based offices for the aging.
Aging care providers can use Blooming Health’s web application to send personalized and targeted communications to older adults and caregiver clients across text messages, voice calls, or email, and in 25 languages. Clients do not need access to broadband internet or a smart device to receive these communications. Providers can also receive longitudinal data on clients’ needs and outcomes, coordinate care, and better manage their population's health risks.
Learn more about our partnership.
NY NORC Program Draws International Attention
Toronto Star: 'In New York They Do Aging Better'
The Toronto Star, Canada's largest daily newspaper, recently profiled New York's Naturally Occurring Retirement Communities (NORC) program, summing up with a headline that partly reads "In New York they do aging better
."
The article shows how this pioneering design of housing and community support is helping older adults age in place by meeting their health, social, educational, nutritional, and other needs.
Kristin Smith, NYSOFA's NORC Program Coordinator, has been visiting NORC residents, staff, and local program administrators in recent months. One person she met is Bess Friedman, profiled in Kristin’s video interview above. Learn more about why Bess Friedman values the services provided by her NORC.
NYSOFA also recently updated our NORC program webpage to provide more information about this innovative model, including its history and service requirements.
Webinars: Enhancing Care of Individuals with Co-Occurring Physical and Mental/Behavioral Health Needs
Aging services providers and their staff are invited to a series of upcoming webinars that will help enhance your practice knowledge and skills in the care of individuals with co-occurring physical and mental/behavioral needs.
This program is being provided through the Home Care Association of New York State along with partners at the New York State Office of Mental Health (OMH) and the Finger Lakes Geriatric Center of the University of Rochester, with the support of the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation.
The curriculum is being conducted by clinical faculty at the University of Rochester and OMH. Registration is encouraged but not required.
The following live courses are also available on-demand after each session:
Introduction to Mental Health and Accessing Services
November 30, 2022
12-1:30 p.m.
Understanding Health and Mental Health
December 14, 2022
12-1:30 p.m.
Improving Communication and Addressing Crisis
January 18, 2023
12-1:30 p.m.
The Race is On! One Month Left
1,000 subscriptions by 2023? YOU can help!
NYSOFA on YouTube
Over the past two years NYSOFA has exponentially increased our following and subscriber base on YouTube. Be a part of our continued growth! Help us innovate and share important information — and get us to 1,000 subscribers by the end of this month. Please share this link to our channel on your social media!
Thanks for sticking it out until the end! If you found this content valuable, please share with your coworkers and colleagues in the aging services network!
