Meet Olly Gazal: Founder of Ollys TV and How He is Changing the Music Scene
Ollys TV remains as Ireland’s Leading Platform and will be taking the music scene to the next level.IRELAND, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ireland-based entertainment enthusiast, Olawale Gazal, popularly known as Olly Gazal, has said he created the music entertainment platform, Ollys TV, to help rappers with talent. He told the media , “I created the platform to help rappers with talent that don’t normally have the fan base or the skills to promote their music effectively to the public. Since I am good at networking, I decided to create a platform where I could help artistes upload their songs and sort out their promotions, while charging a token for it. My friends kept telling me that when they uploaded their songs, nobody seemed to support them by sharing the songs. That was another reason I decided to help bring my people out to the public because everyone deserves a chance to be heard and talked about.
Early Beginnings
Gazal spent the early years of his life growing up in East Meath before moving to the small town called Bettystown, in Ireland. He initially had no interest in Irish drill music but his friends in the town got him hooked in early 2020, and after developing a passion for it but not wanting to promote and entertain, he fell in love with helping the younger generation.
“I want to be a symbol of hope for building entertainers by connecting them to fans and promoters alike, and also help them build names for themselves.”
Gazal also advised the Irish artistes to take advantage of digital streaming. He said, “The Internet has changed the music industry drastically and things continue to evolve at a rapid rate.
Irish rap and grime music has seen a resurgence in popularity with artists like Offica and Selló gaining prominence and making headlines. However, media representation of these artists has not always been great, with many scandals cropping up including cases of misinterpreted lyrics and cultural appropriation. One entrepreneur who is making it his duty to change the landscape of Irish Media is Olawale Gazal to his friends, the founder of Ollys TV
“This enables Irish artistes to find their own audiences even without the backing of major record labels.
“Digital streaming helps people listen to more music now than ever before. It is now easier for smaller artistes to get their music heard, and this has largely eliminated music piracy. It is the new normal and Irish artistes should take advantage of it as much as possible.”
Olly Gazal
Themarketman14
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other
Ireland’s Best Artists Award 2022