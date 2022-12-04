Suspicious Vehicle & Person/Town of Peru/Shaftsbury Field Station





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B3004404

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Justin Walker

STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421





DATE/TIME: 12/03/22 @ 1430 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Peru, VT

VIOLATION: Attempted Burglary





ACCUSED: N/A

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:









SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/03/22 the Vermont State Police received a call regarding a suspicious vehicle and people entering a property on Hapgood Pond Road, Peru. The homeowners discovered the incident on their security cameras and made the report, citing the person and vehicle in the clip were not known to them, nor was anyone invited to the residence.





It was later discovered that a window at the back of the residence had been forced open.





This incident remains open pending investigation and leads. Anyone with information as to the identity of the woman in the video, the vehicle, or the second person in the video is encouraged to call the Vermont State Police, Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421. Information can also be submitted anonymously online at www.vtips.info or text "CRIMES" (274637) to Keyword: VTIPS







