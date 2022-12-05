Submit Release
Star German conductor Matthias Manasi’s Astana Opera debut cancelled and postponed to the the 2023/24 theatre season

USA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World-renowned conductor Matthias Manasi should have conducted in the 2022/23 season his debut concert with the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra at the Astana Opera in Astana, Kazakhstan.

On the program was the famous piece “Kudasha Duman“ by Kazakh composer Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev, followed by Richard Wagner’s Rienzi Overture, Prelude and Liebestod from the opera Tristan and Isolde and Johannes Brahms‘ Violin Concerto. The concert which was supposed to have taken place on 20 April 2022 was cancelled because the concert’s soloist, Kazakh violinist Aida Ayupova was indisposed due to illness and was postponed to the 2022/23 season. This concert is unfortunately cancelled in the 2022/23 season and postponed again due to the programming of the 10th anniversary theatre season of the Astana Opera and will take place in the 2023/24 season.

"Matthias Manasi has been strongly looking forward to his debut at the Astana Opera in Kazakhstan, and to meeting with an audience that is well known for its appreciation of music and the arts," an announcement released by his management read.

"We regret that the programming of the 10th anniversary theatre season makes it impossible in this 2022/23 season, especially because a fascinating and thrilling program has been selected by Matthias Manasi and the management of the Astana Opera in the year 2022, which marks the establishment of diplomatic relations between Germany and Kazakhstan 30 years ago in 1992, which would have been underlined by the German Embassy in Astana by giving a speech of greeting to the audience at the concert,“ it continued.

Matthias Manasi has been making a splash with his bold interpretations. He is currently the Chief Conductor of the orchestra “I Solisti di Milano” and Music Director of the N C Buffalo Opera in Buffalo (NY, USA) and was Chief Conductor of the famous Orchestra Camerata Italiana in Naples, Italy. Manasi’s visit to Kazakhstan was eagerly awaited and his debut at the Astana Opera was one of this year’s most anticipated performances in the Kazakh classical music scene.

