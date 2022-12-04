St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend sees 20,000 participants, $37 million economic impact for Memphis

Event raises $14 million for research and treatment by St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

The 2022 St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend® presented by Juice Plus+® was an incredible victory for the city of Memphis, the 20,000 athletes who answered the call to "Bring Your Passion to Our Mission" and the future of research and treatment for the 400,000 kids around the world with cancer each year.

St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend race winners include:

Full Marathon Male Mo'Ath Alkhawaldeh Princeton, NJ 2:26:20 Female Caroline Peyton Memphis, Tenn. 2:54:09 Half Marathon Male Stan Linton Memphis, Tenn. 1:06:58 Female Ashley Litoff Louisville, Colo. 1:21:24 10K Male Elliot Knernschield Memphis, Tenn. 36:01 Female Meriel Rowland Memphis, Tenn. 39:05 5K Male Max Paquette Memphis, Tenn. 17:44 Female Ashley Carter Converse, La. 19:11

St. Jude supporters and Memphians have a lot to be proud of today, as this 21st annual event and largest single day fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital reached an all-time fundraising record of $14 million, surpassing the previous record of $12.5 million. Economic impact for the city of Memphis reached an incredible $37 million, benefitting retail businesses, transportation, and lodging.

"What an incredible race weekend, with more than 20,000 runners, thousands of volunteers, and a Memphis community full of cheering fans as we celebrate the 60th anniversary of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and reach a new fundraising milestone," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "We have so much to celebrate today, thanks especially to the 4,700 St. Jude Heroes who brought their passion to our mission and the thousands of people who united in support of them and our families."

Many goals were reached today, but none more important than the impact that this event has on the kids of St. Jude in Memphis and around the world. Kids like Katherin, who in May 2015 during her second year of college was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor called an undifferentiated small round cell sarcoma. Her doctor referred her for treatment at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Today, Katherin wasn't cheering on runners. Instead, she was being cheered on as she finished her first half marathon.

More than 3,200 volunteers answered the call to "Bring Your Passion to Our Mission" not just for race day but all week long. From welcoming thousands of participants at the St. Jude Marathon Health and Fitness Expo sponsored by Landers Auto Group to handing out medals at the finish line, volunteers were vital to this event from start to finish.

Motivational support extended throughout the city with more than 60 official cheer stations lining the course, providing much needed boosts of energy where spectators cheered runners along the route.

Because of events like St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live.

Keep the race against childhood cancer going by donating to St. Jude kids at stjude.org/marathon.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

