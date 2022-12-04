Read more about GBI Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in Gwinnett County

Norcross, GA (December 3, 2022) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an officer involved shooting investigation in Norcross, Gwinnett County, GA. The Gwinnett County Police Department (GCPD) asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on December 3, 2022. One man was shot and died. No officers were injured during the incident.

Preliminary information indicates that just before 1:00 a.m., someone called 911 call and reported a suspicious man with a knife in the parking lot of the Food Depot, 1250 Tech Drive, Norcross. GCPD officers arrived at Food Depot approximately three minutes later and immediately began giving verbal commands to the man to drop the knife. The man, identified as Tiyzair Ahmad Huddleston, age 22, of Norcross, did not comply with the commands. At one point during the incident, Huddleston ran towards one of the officers while holding the knife and officers shot him. Huddleston was taken to a local area hospital where he died. An autopsy will be performed by the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation and once complete, will then the case over to the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office for review.