Precision Garage Door® Franchise Location Earns 2022 Angi Super Service Award

Award reflects company's consistent level of customer service

NIXA, Mo., Dec. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Precision Garage Door of Southwest Missouri, is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industry's coveted Angi Super Service Award (SSA). This award, first released in 1999, recognizes the best home professionals and businesses in the Angi network for their hard work, dedication, and commitment to providing Angi customers a great experience.

"Through changing microeconomic factors like inflation, rising interest rates, material shortages and supply chain issues, Angi Super Service Award Winners deliver best-in-class customer service, putting customers front and center and going above and beyond to provide great value, service and quality work," said Angie Hicks, Chief Customer Officer, Angi. "Our homeowners' consistent positive reviews make it clear: these are the best pros in our network. Congratulations to all of our Super Service Award Winners."

Angi Super Service Award 2022 winners met stringent eligibility requirements, across ratings and reviews during the eligibility window of November 1, 2021-October 31st, 2022. Pros on Angi qualify for the award by obtaining three or more services-performed reviews during the review period, maintaining a current and lifetime rating of at least 4.5 stars. The SSA winners must be in good standing with Angi and have undergone our verification/screening.

Precision Garage Door provides a customer-centric experience in the same day, quality repair of garage doors and openers in the Springfield-Branson, MO area. "Our technicians are experienced professionals that focus on the needs of each homeowner, offering most repairs to be completed the same day" said Dan Coday, owner of Precision Garage Door of Southwest Missouri. "With garage doors now becoming the new front door and comprising nearly one-third of the curb appeal of a home, Precision Garage Door also offers a wide selection of styles and colors of new garage doors throughout the Springfield-Branson area."

To find out more about garage door repair, new garage door installment, and repair of garage door openers, visit Precision Garage Door of Southwest Missouri online at PrecisionGarageDoorSWMO.com or 417-986-DOOR.

