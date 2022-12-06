BTP Automation Partners with Canadian-based Continental Travel Group on Hotel Sourcing Innovation
SaaS-Based, Data-Driven Automated Hotel Sourcing Platform Targets TMC PartnershipsLA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BTP Automation, an industry leader in SaaS, real-time data-driven hotel sourcing solutions, announced a strategic partnership with Travel Management Company (TMC) Continental Travel Group based in Winnipeg, Canada.
This partnership incorporates BTP's proprietary hotel sourcing platform, which delivers real-time hotel spend, sustainability performance visibility, and proactive automation for compliance and negotiations. In partnering with BTP, Continental Travel Group can offer their customers a robust hotel program management technology platform and gain critical TMC operational efficiencies.
“Continental is thrilled to partner with BTP Automation. We have studied the marketplace and are excited to form a strategic partnership with the industry experts at BTP. Hotel sourcing and rate auditing are critical to our business, and the automation and visibility BTP provides brings unparalleled value to our offerings.” Kim Renouf, Manager Client Services, Continental Travel Group.
“It has been an absolute dream to work with the team at BTP. They have moved mountains to implement this product quickly, and their dedication is next level.”, said Daryl Silver, President of Continental Travel Group.
"Expanding our platform into the Canadian market is something we have been looking forward to since we started BTP. We couldn’t have asked for a more incredible partner than Continental Travel. We are honored to be a part of their technology offering to their customers at a time when the Canadian market is looking for innovation. ”, said BTP Automation CEO Bruce Yoxsimer.
About Continental Travel
For more than 40 years, Continental Travel Group has partnered with individuals, companies, and groups to manage their complex travel needs. Our dedicated agents help plan every part of your journey: from transportation, accommodations, getting around, what to do and see – and all points in between.
For more information, visit https://www.continentaltravel.ca/
About BTP Automation
Business Travel Performance (BTP) Automation, Inc. has developed the corporate travel industry's first and only adaptive business travel management system. BTP provides continuous data-driven refinement of the negotiated hotel program that considers actual travel patterns and changing market conditions. It can automatically and dynamically renegotiate program terms and conditions throughout the hotel program life cycle. The entire system can be used in a fully automated mode, eliminating the need for manual RFP generation and delivery.
For more information, visit http://www.btpautomation.com
