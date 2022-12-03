Arcland Property Company Acquires Facility in Stafford, Virginia

Arcland Property Company, a dominant self-storage developer in the region, is pleased to announce the acquisition of 1163 Garrisonville Rd Stafford, VA 22556, a previously REIT managed facility in Stafford, Virginia. The newly acquired facility will be managed by Self Storage Plus, a leading provider of management services for self-storage properties.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arcland Property Company, a dominant self-storage developer in the region, is pleased to announce the acquisition of 1163 Garrisonville Rd Stafford, VA 22556, a previously REIT managed facility in Stafford, Virginia. The newly acquired facility will be managed by Self Storage Plus, a leading provider of management services for self-storage properties.

Anthony Piscitelli, Senior Vice President of Investments at Arcand stated, "We are excited to welcome yet another store to the Arcland portfolio. This Class-A facility provides a dominant presence in Stafford County's rapidly growing market. We look forward to growing our operator's brand of dominance."

The 7.21-acre parcel with 943 units was acquired by Arcland, a local real estate development firm with a focus on the self-storage industry and rated the 42nd largest self-storage owner in the nation by Inside Self-Storage Magazine's 2022 Top-Operators Lists. "This new addition extends our strong and growing presence in the I-95 corridor from Woodbridge to Fredericksburg, VA. We are confident the facility will flourish under the management of Self Storage Plus and provide our customers in the broader area with Room to Pursue Life®.", said Noah Mehrkam, CEO of Arcland.

With a total of 95,769 square feet, the facility offers climate-controlled and drive-up storage units off Garrisonville Road, near the intersection of Furnace Road. This location serves residents and business owners in Stafford, Roseville, Garrisonville, Ruby, and beyond. It has a wide range of units from smaller 5' by 5' to larger 10' by 30' units and is equipped with an on-site manager, 24-hour video recording, and elevator accessible units.

Self Storage Plus recently celebrated their four-year anniversary on October 1, 2022. Throughout those four years, Self Storage Plus has become the 12th top self-storage management company in the nation. Their online rental and payment system, along with 365-day unit access allows customers Room to Pursue Life®.

For more information about Self Storage Plus, or to rent or reserve your unit online, visit http://www.selfstorageplus.com.

ABOUT ARCLAND: Arcland is a real estate investment company that specializes in the development and acquisition of Class A self-storage properties in the Washington DC, and Baltimore Metro area. Find out more about Arcland's properties and partnerships here.

ABOUT SELF STORAGE PLUS: Self Storage Plus is proud to serve the storage needs of our local communities throughout the Washington-Baltimore and Southeastern Region. Our core purpose is to give our customers Room to Pursue Life®.

