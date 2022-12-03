Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) market 2023-2027: 5-Year (2017-2021) Historic Industry Size & Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market size is forecast to grow by USD 965.49 million from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 3.98%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region.
Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.
- One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
- Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.
- Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.
The intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below –
- Bayer AG
- DKT International
- Durbin PLC
- EurimPharm Arzneimittel GmbH
- EUROGINE SL
- Gima Spa
- HLL Lifecare Ltd.
- Krishco Medical Products Pvt. Ltd.
- Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS
- Melbea Innovations Ltd.
- Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
- Ocon Medical Ltd.
- Pregna International Ltd
- Prosan International BV
- SMB Corp. of India
Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market
The market is segmented by type (hormonal intrauterine device and copper intrauterine device) and end-user (hospitals, gynecology clinics, and others).
- Based on type, the hormonal intrauterine device segment became the market's largest segment in 2022.
- Hormonal intrauterine devices decrease the risk of pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) and tubal pregnancies and help in treating symptoms such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis.
- Hormonal intrauterine devices are more effective in preventing pregnancies when compared with other contraception devices. They are superior to copper intrauterine devices and pose fewer complications and risks.
The increasing number of unplanned pregnancies and unwanted abortions is the key factor driving the global intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market growth.
The growing number of unplanned pregnancies is expected to contribute to the growth of the global intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market. Unintended pregnancies are one of the most pressing public health problems and a significant issue in global reproductive healthcare, imposing a substantial socioeconomic burden on society and individuals. According to WHO, in developing countries, almost half of the pregnancies among adolescent girls aged 15-19 years are unplanned. The adoption of contraceptive methods can lower the rate of such pregnancies.
Chart & Data Table on Historical Market Size (2017-2021, Historic Industry Size & Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries
The market is segmented by region (North America, Europe, APAC, and the Rest of World). An analysis of key leading countries has been included.
- North America, will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US leads the intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market in North America. The presence of local market players, supportive government initiatives, high awareness, and technological innovations such as postpartum and reusable IUDs drive market growth in the US.
- According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), almost half of pregnancies in the US are unintended. Hence, the country experiences a high adoption of intrauterine devices among women.
|
Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
149
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.98%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 965.49 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
3.68
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 33%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, DKT International, Durbin PLC, EurimPharm Arzneimittel GmbH, EUROGINE SL, Gima Spa, HLL Lifecare Ltd., Krishco Medical Products Pvt. Ltd., Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS, Melbea Innovations Ltd., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Ocon Medical Ltd., Pregna International Ltd, Prosan International BV, SMB Corp. of India, TESPRO LLC, The Cooper Companies Inc., TRIMEDIC SUPPLY NETWORK Ltd., and Viatris Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
