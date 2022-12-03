U.S. Department of State Releases a Request for Proposals for Multi-Billion Dollar “Evolve” Acquisition to Modernize U.S. Diplomatic Technology

On December 2, 2022, the U.S. Department of State officially released a Request for Proposals (RFP) for its multi-billion dollar “Evolve” acquisition program to modernize U.S. diplomatic technology. Evolve is a key part of Secretary Blinken’s agenda to build a State Department that is equipped to securely operate in the 21st century. Evolve will enable the Department to acquire technology services from companies with proven track records and to advance modern U.S. diplomatic goals including application of emerging technologies, cybersecurity, data analysis, innovations in climate and health, as well as workforce accessibility.

Evolve technology services will be purchased through multiple-award, Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contracts with a seven-year period of performance. The scope includes IT Management, Network and Telecommunications, Cloud and Data Center, Application Development, and Customer and End User Support services. The anticipated acquisition ceiling for all contracts is $10 billion.

Evolve also promotes expanded opportunities for small and disadvantaged businesses, through set-asides, small business participation goals, and inclusion of pass/fail small business commitment requirements for all large business offerors. Existing IT services provided to the Department under the 8(a) program will remain outside the scope of the Evolve program – ensuring those opportunities continue to be available to small businesses.

The RFP is available at SAM.gov. All questions regarding the RFP should be submitted using the link found within the RFP at SAM.gov. The Contracting Officer can also be reached directly at evolve@state.gov.

Media questions may be directed to Don Kilburg, Acting Public Affairs Officer (PAO) for the Bureau of Information Resource Management (IRM), at KilburgDF@state.gov.

