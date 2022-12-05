ISBE recognizes Bronzeville Academy Charter School with Commendable Annual Summative Designation 2022
The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) has recognized BACS with its “Commendable Annual Summative Designation” in 2022.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bronzeville Academy Charter School (BACS) stands highly distinguished when it comes to quality standards and compliance. As a result, The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) has recognized our school with its “Commendable Annual Summative Designation” in 2022.
A Big Thank to Everyone Who Believed in Us!
BACS is glad to share this news with everyone and would like to thank all the team members who invested their valuable time and efforts in achieving this goal. With this recognition, the school is now committed to eventually standing among the highest performing 10 percent of schools soon.
At Bronzeville Academy Charter School, our mission is to develop scholars into contributing members of a global community, through a nurturing, comprehensive, and meaningful education. BACS proves it by delivering quality education and sustaining consistent performance.
What Made Us Achieve This Recognition?
After 2019, ISBE issued Annual Summative Designations under this act for the first time in 2022. The board has also amended the Illinois Accountability System with the U.S. Department of Education.
It was a great chance for us to get recognized while coming out of COVID-19 restrictions. BACS made considerable progress in complying with “The Federal Every Student Succeeds Act” and fulfilled a wide range of academic and student success indicators considered for Annual Summative Designations.
About Bronzeville Academy Charter School
BACS is a locally-managed charter school based in Chicago, IL. It is dedicated to providing scholars with a positive and safe learning environment with predefined behavior expectations. Currently, there are more than 300 students enrolled and are expecting greater enrollment with this designation official.
BACS has top-notch educators, who are highly accomplished and experienced in their respective fields. They are guided by strong teaching norms and ethics that strive to transform the scholars’ lives. The entire school management is always passionate about not just building the future of our students but the future of the global community.
Our Future Plans & Vision
Compared to our previous record for being in the lowest bracket before the pandemic, BACS secured a strong position among the best K-8 charter schools in Chicago. It is a great sign of progress and a source of motivation for the entire BACS family.
Our leadership is always inspired by the success that speaks for itself. This recognition has become the biggest source of encouragement for everyone at Bronzeville Academy Charter School.
ISBE’s Annual Summative Designation will help us a lot in proving our track record as well as striving to achieve even more soon. The entire team is highly motivated to surpass their expectations and earn the highest designation in the future.
BACS has also received an amazing response from the Chicagoland community on this great accomplishment and are preparing for Fall 2023 Enrollments. Keeping in mind, all the necessary precautions that ensure the health and safety of the entire school community, a bright new year at BACS is expected.
