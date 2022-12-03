ScottHall.co has released a new report discussing actionable strategies for YouTube advertising campaign success. Scott Hall is a content marketing expert and offers proven tips to increase engagement.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2022) - The new report by ScottHall.co underscores that video marketing is critical in today's business landscape. With 78% of marketing professionals saying video has impacted their conversion, the release can be used as an actionable guide for business growth.

More information can be found at: https://scotthall.co/youtube-ads-best-practices

YouTube Ads Best Practices For Entrepreneurs Report Launched By ScottHall.co

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/146572_58f50b67c4cb18b4_001full.jpg

ScottHall.io created its latest report to expand its online library of marketing frameworks and content strategies with a view to helping more entrepreneurs achieve their brand development goals. Leveraging video content as part of a multi-faceted marketing approach can connect businesses to wider audiences and encourage customers to make a purchase decision.

By incorporating Scott Hall's latest tips, business owners can increase engagement with their content. YouTube is the most popular video platform in the world, with over one billion hours of content consumed every day. The full report discusses the primary advantages of YouTube as an advertising platform, including its easy-to-track metrics, targeted marketing, and inbuilt audience. Users are able to target consumers and prospects based on topics, client matches, similar audiences, affinity audiences, and daily life events.

The new guide also explores the different types of advertising approaches that business owners can take with the platform. This includes skippable in-stream advertisements, non-skippable adverts, ads for video discovery, and ad bumpers - targeted, 6-second videos that are designed for fast engagement.

After establishing the fundamentals of YouTube advertising and the advantages it offers to businesses of all sizes, the new report discusses best practices that entrepreneurs can apply at all stages of growth. Tips include capturing audience attention within the opening seconds, adding movement to videos, or utilizing unanticipated sounds. Storytelling tactics are also covered, with the report advising practicing specificity, adding emotion, and weaving open loops throughout the story.

Scott states: "Marketing forecasts tell us that video marketing is a trend to monitor year after year. However, video marketing is now more than just a fad-it's a necessity. And by a wide margin, watching videos online on YouTube is the most common activity. You're losing out if you're not utilizing YouTube advertising to take advantage of the platform's reach."

Interested parties can learn more at: https://scotthall.co/youtube-ads-best-practices

Contact Info:

Name: Scott Hall

Email: scott@scotthall.co

Organization: ScottHall.co

Address: 60 West 23rd St. Suite 638, New York, NY 10010, United States

Website: https://scotthall.co

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146572