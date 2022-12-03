In Uganda, Blind Football brings the Visually-Impaired out on the Field

"For The Love Of (Blind) Football", a short documentary, highlights how a small organization in Uganda is helping the visually impaired play soccer

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The clamoring of voices and shouting fills the air and a foot is placed upon a ball. At this moment, a small distinct rattle is heard. Players run around the pitch in what seems to be a normal soccer match. But, this is no normal soccer match, because this match is being played by two teams formed entirely of blind persons.

A short documentary, "For The Love Of (Blind) Football", has been released that share the story of these blind football players.

This documentary, shot on location in Uganda, follows a few individuals who play in a league that has been formed specifically for the visually impaired. It shares with us the human experience of those with physical limitations and the struggle to interact normally, especially in part of the world where opportunities for the disabled are limited.

Director Jarett Horton came across Blind Football Uganda when the league was featured on CNN and became intrigued by their story. "Being a soccer player myself this story especially touched me," said Jarett Horton, explaining why he chose to make the short documentary on the blind footballers. "The determination each player showed, even with disabilities, is something I carry with me everyday."

Blind Football Uganda brings all the benefits of being part of a group sport to the players: physical activity, being a team player, leadership skills, and more. In a region of the world where opportunities for the visiually-impaired are greatly lacking, this league is glimmer of hope.

"For the Love of (Blind) Football" is to be released on Black Excellence YouTube channel where they have curated a library full of celebrating everything incredible about Black culture. This documentary has now given those under-represented individuals with physical limitations a platform to be seen alongside everything great within the culture they share.

The documentary will be available for streaming December 1st, 2022

