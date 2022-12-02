Submit Release
News Search

There were 199 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,056 in the last 365 days.

Foundation stone was laid for new plant at “Shaki-Oghuz” Agropark

AZERBAIJAN, December 2 - 02 december 2022, 17:46

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has laid a foundation stone for the walnut products hulling, washing and drying plant at “Shaki-Oghuz” Agropark in Oghuz district.

Head of “Agroinkishaf-2017” Limited Liability Company Ruslan Sadikhov informed the head of state about the project of the plant.

It was noted that in order to organize the sale of products in accordance with international standards, the washing, drying, sorting and packing, the walnut plant was jointly designed with a US company and a contract was signed for the provision of it with equipment. Four hectares of land has been allocated for the construction of the plant which will operate two production lines.

It was indicated that 10,000 tons of walnuts were initially to be produced from 2,000 hectares of orchards. At the same time, a nursery for different nut varieties has been established. The time of collection and drying of products is 40 days. The volume of 80 metal boxes for drying walnut products is 400 tons.

The President was informed that 40 jobs were to be created at the factory at the first stage.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the new plant.

You just read:

Foundation stone was laid for new plant at “Shaki-Oghuz” Agropark

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.