Foundation stone was laid for new plant at “Shaki-Oghuz” Agropark

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has laid a foundation stone for the walnut products hulling, washing and drying plant at “Shaki-Oghuz” Agropark in Oghuz district.

Head of “Agroinkishaf-2017” Limited Liability Company Ruslan Sadikhov informed the head of state about the project of the plant.

It was noted that in order to organize the sale of products in accordance with international standards, the washing, drying, sorting and packing, the walnut plant was jointly designed with a US company and a contract was signed for the provision of it with equipment. Four hectares of land has been allocated for the construction of the plant which will operate two production lines.

It was indicated that 10,000 tons of walnuts were initially to be produced from 2,000 hectares of orchards. At the same time, a nursery for different nut varieties has been established. The time of collection and drying of products is 40 days. The volume of 80 metal boxes for drying walnut products is 400 tons.

The President was informed that 40 jobs were to be created at the factory at the first stage.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the new plant.