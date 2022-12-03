2022MIECF, Macao’s First Professional Exhibition on “Carbon Neutrality”, to Promote Green Future

MACAU, December 3 - The “2022 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition” (2022MIECF) will feature a carbon footprint calculator, carbon emission data measurement, carbon credit trading, and carbon offsetting for the first time in a bid to encourage the MICE industry to gradually establish a carbon emission management system, drive forward the green and low-carbon transformation of Macao’s key industries, and thus set an example for Macao’s green development. The 2022MIECF will also align itself with the “Guidelines on Waste Reduction and Waste Classification for Meetings and Exhibitions”, making a contribution to the construction of a green and low-carbon Macao.

Purchasing carbon credits to achieve net zero carbon emissions for 2022MIECF

For the first time, the 2022MIECF will use a carbon footprint calculator and make a carbon inventory of activities to estimate the carbon emissions generated by this event. Through carbon trading, carbon credits from wind power projects of Mainland China that have been certified by the international Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) will be purchased and used for carbon reduction projects and carbon offsetting for the event. The 2022MIECF aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions and will be certified by the China Emissions Exchange for its carbon neutrality.

The international Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) programme allows certified projects to convert their reductions and removals of greenhouse gas (GHG) into tradable carbon credits. Since its launch in 2006, it has grown into the world’s largest and most influential voluntary GHG programme, with nearly 1,600 registered projects in 82 countries and regions worldwide, generating over 450 million tonnes of carbon credits.

Carbon calculation certified by authorities

The carbon emissions calculation of the event will be cross-checked with the “Implementation Guidelines for Carbon Neutrality of Large-scale Events (Trial)” issued by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the People’s Republic of China in 2019 and the “MICE & Event Carbon Emission Calculator” jointly developed by institutions in Hong Kong and Macao to estimate the carbon dioxide emissions of this year’s MIECF.

Macao SAR Government continuously promoting “waste reduction at source”

To achieve the “dual carbon goals” and continue to press ahead with “waste reduction at source”, the Macao SAR Government has rolled out a number of measures for plastic waste reduction, including the law “Restrictions on the Provision of Plastic Bags” and the restriction on the use of disposable styrofoam tableware as well as non-biodegradable, disposable plastic straws and stir sticks. Starting from 1 January 2023, the Government will also ban the import of non-biodegradable disposable knives, forks, and spoons. In line with these measures, the 2022MIECF will set up an Eco-friendly Tableware Zone to showcase all sorts of eco-friendly tableware and provide relevant information as well as opportunities to make purchases, calling for all sectors of society to shoulder the social responsibility of environmental protection and thus further powering “waste reduction at source”.

2022MIECF to be held from 9 to 11 December

The 2022MIECF, organised by the Macao SAR Government, will be held from 9 to 11 December at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao, under the theme “Commitment to Green Development, Moving towards the Dual Carbon Goals”.