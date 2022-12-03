Submit Release
Changes to race start arrangement for 2022 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon

MACAU, December 3 - Due to changes to the event, the Sports Bureau announces the following changes to the race start arrangement for the 2022 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon, originally scheduled to start at 0600 on 4 December:

For marathon and half-marathon, the start for non-Macao participants remains at 0600, while the start for Macao participants is now changed to 0700.  For mini marathon, the start for all participants is pushed back to 0715.

Please refer to the follow table regarding race start and start area closing time:

Race Category

Start Time

Start Area Closing Time

Non-Macao participants

Marathon

06:00

05:55

Half Marathon

Macao participants

Marathon

07:00

06:55

Half Marathon

All participants

Mini Marathon

07:15

07:10

Storage service will remain open until 0645.  Participants may recollect their personal belongings upon presentation of their bib before 1400.

The organizers would like to thank the participants for their understanding of and cooperation to the changes which cause them incovenience.

For more information, please visit the official website www.macaomarathon.com or access the ‘Macao Marathon’ app, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.

