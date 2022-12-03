MSAR Government announces arrangements for day of memorial service for country’s former president, Jiang Zemin

MACAU, December 3 - The memorial service for former president of the People's Republic of China, Mr Jiang Zemin, will be held with solemnity at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, at 10am on Tuesday (6 December). To express their deep sorrow at the death of Mr Jiang, the members of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government and all the people of Macao, have the opportunity – along with their compatriots on the Chinese mainland – to take part in the formal mourning process. The arrangements are as follows:

The Macao general public can watch the memorial service via live television coverage that day, broadcast by Teledifusão de Macau. The principal officials of the MSAR Government, members of the Executive Council, and staff from the legislative and judicial authorities, will stand and observe a three-minute silence as a mark of respect, during the live television broadcast of Mr Jiang’s memorial service;

On that day, no MSAR Government official will attend any public entertainment activity. All entertainment and celebratory activities organised or funded by the Government that had been scheduled for that day, will be suspended. The MSAR Government additionally appeals to all community associations, organisations, and all sectors of the community, to suspend all entertainment and celebratory activities that had been scheduled for the day of the memorial service, arrange for their staff to watch the memorial service, and participate in the mourning in silence.

The Education and Youth Development Bureau will arrange for all tertiary institutions, secondary schools, primary schools, and kindergartens in Macao to fly flags at half-mast on their respective campus facilities. Any celebratory activities that had been scheduled for that day will also be suspended at those educational venues, and teachers and students will observe a three-minute silence as a mark of mourning, under the circumstances on their respective.

