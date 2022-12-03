Halo Ranked Amongst Top Selling Brands in Oregon Recognizing YTD Revenue of $11.7M

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2022) - Halo Collective Inc. HALO HCANF (FSE: A9KN) ("Halo" or the "Company") provides update on sales progression ranking amongst top selling brands in Oregon with year to date revenue sitting at just over $11.7M for 2022. Halo continues to strengthen its market share by penetrating the Eastern Oregon region and increasing territory sales. The Company currently sells to over 450 dispensaries and wholesalers statewide, with a majority of accounts ordering on a monthly basis.

The Company has established a strong sales team in Oregon with a combined 60+ years of cannabis experience. Since August, the Company has focused sales efforts on the Eastern Oregon region, receiving an influx of orders which have resulted in an increase in sales by over 30%. By curating a valuable network of industry contacts, the sales team has successfully penetrated the regional submarkets and continues its aggressive sales expansion plan throughout Oregon to capture additional market share.

Halo currently has a wholesaler customer base of over 450 accounts, with a majority ordering on a monthly basis. Recent notable partnerships include product launches with one of the largest dispensary chains in the state with 30+ locations and with Oregon's first delivery-only company. The delivery company distributes 10,000 to 15,000 premium cannabis products to each customer per month including the Halo flower products. "We continue to secure key partnerships with notable wholesale partners and expand our brand presence across the state. As we continue to grow our catalogue, we are working to increase volume sales with existing customer through promotions and grass roots marketing tactics," states Jesse Garner, Managing Director of Sales in Oregon.

The Company has experienced demand for Cannabis Vape Cartridges, realizing an increase in category sales of $170K USD from Q1 to Q2. The Hush Brand remains in the top 10 selling brands in the state of Oregon, as referenced in an article published by MJBI and an article published by Headset. The Company currently possesses the top 6 selling flavors in the 510-thread cartridge subcategory for Oregon Cannabis vape sales. With no foreseeable decline in cannabis vape use, the Halo portfolio brands have positioned themselves well ahead of the consumption trends of other competitor brands.

BDSA projects annual global cannabis sales to grow from $30 billion in 2021 to $57 billion in 2026, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of almost 13%. In the United States, cannabis sales will grow from $25 billion in 2021 to $42 billion in 2026, which will make up 75% of total global cannabis sales. Despite an inflationary environment and concerns about recession that dampened consumer spending, legal cannabis sales in the U.S. will reach $27 billion by the end of 2022, a jump of 7% over 2021 sales of $25 billion.

With current plans in process to increase production at Pistil Point, the Company is concurrently adjusting its sales targets in preparation for additional supply expecting the proposed changes materialize.

Halo is focused on the United States West Coast, where it has vertically integrated operations covering the entire value chain from seed to sale. Halo cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and distributes quality cannabis flower, pre-rolls, vape carts, edibles, and concentrates. Halo sells these products under a portfolio of brands, including Hush™, Winberry Farms™, its retail brand Budega™, and license agreements with FlowerShop*. In addition, Halo has opened two dispensaries in Los Angeles under the Budega™ brand in North Hollywood and Hollywood, with plans to open one more in Hollywood in 2022.

In the non-THC sector, Halo is expanding into health and wellness categories, including CBD and functional supplements such as nootropic nutraceuticals and nonpsychotropic mushrooms. Halo, through a series of acquisitions, has product offerings in the form of beverages (H2C Beverages), dissolvable strips (Dissolve Medical), capsules (Hushrooms™), and topical supplements (Hatshe) with proposed national distribution via a strategic agreement with SWAY Energy Corporation.

Halo has successfully acquired and integrated a variety of companies which were subsequently reorganized to create Akanda Corp. AKAN, an international medical cannabis and wellness company, of which Halo is the largest shareholder. Halo has also acquired a range of software development assets, including CannPOS, Cannalift, CannaFeels, and a discrete sublingual dosing technology, Accudab. Halo intends to reorganize these entities (including their intellectual property and patent applications) into a subsidiary called Halo Tek Inc. and to complete the distribution of the shares of Halo Tek Inc. to shareholders on record at a date to be determined.

