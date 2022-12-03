Thai Vietjet resumes Đà Lạt-Bangkok route, offering discounted tickets

VIETNAM, December 3 -

BANGKOK — Thai Vietjet has resumed the only direct service between Đà Lạt, the city of flowers, and Thailand capital Bangkok after nearly three years of suspension due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Woranate Laprabang, Chief Executive Officer of Thai Vietjet, said: “We are delighted to reconnect Thailand with one of the top travel destinations of Việt Nam - Đà Lạt, the city of flowers and beautiful natural landscapes."

"To provide Thai travelers with more opportunities and flexible choices to travel to Việt Nam, as well as welcome Vietnamese tourists to Thailand, we have decided to resume direct flight service between Bangkok and Đà Lạt."

"Since tourism is bouncing back to pre-pandemic levels, we strongly believe that the service between the two destinations would facilitate the region's growing travel demand and trade recovery of both countries,” he said.

The international service between Đà Lạt and Bangkok operates four flights a week on every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday with the flight time of 1 hour and 45 minutes per leg. More flight frequency could be added subject to market demand.

The airline said customers can book flight tickets from Đà Lạt to Bangkok with fares as low as VNĐ360,000/one-way (US$14.5) at www.vietjetair.com, Vietjet Air mobile app and authorised ticket agents worldwide.

Việt Nam has proven as one of the top tourist destinations in Asia-pacific, with its beautiful landscape and unique culture. Đà Lạt in particular, is known as the capital city of Lâm Đồng Province, with a variety in nature; beautiful flowers, lovely French villages, magnificent valleys, waterfalls and lakes, in a refreshing atmosphere.

Vietjet, together with Thai Vietjet, is the largest carrier operating between Việt Nam and Thailand in terms of capacity, offering direct services from Hà Nội/HCM City/Đà Nẵng/ Phú Quốc to Bangkok and the only direct route between HCM City City and Phuket/Chiang Mai.

Both Việt Nam and Thailand have lifted all arrival regulations relating to COVID-19. Especially, Thai government has increased the period of visa-free stay to 45 days for tourists from many countries including Việt Nam. — VNS