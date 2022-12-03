Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Knife) Offense: 1700 Block of 9th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Knife) offense that occurred on Thursday, December 1, 2022, in the 1700 block of 9th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 5:55 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and demanded property from the victim. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Thursday, December 1, 2022, 45-year-old Marlon Perkins of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Knife).