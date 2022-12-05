The Episcopal Diocese of San Diego Presents The Good News Festival on December 10, 2022

Presiding Bishop Michael Curry at the Good News Festival on Dec 10

Presiding Bishop Michael Curry, the Reverend Dr. William Barber and the Voices of Our City Choir will highlight the all age event

Our world faces many challenges–pandemic, racial injustice, economic struggle, and deep division. Yet there is no time when God’s love is more vital than a time of trouble and stress.” — Bishop Susan Brown Snook

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 10, 2022, the Episcopal Diocese of San Diego will welcome Presiding Bishop Michael Curry to Southern California for The Good News Festival. With workshops and panel discussions, youth offerings, a holiday marketplace, and an evening of celebration at the beautiful Town and Country Resort, this is the perfect time to get away and enjoy some good news at this free, family-friendly event. The event is hosted by the 5th Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of San Diego and the first female bishop in San Diego, the Rt. Rev. Dr. Susan Brown Snook.

Widely regarded as one of the most dynamic preachers of our time, Presiding Bishop Michael Curry is the first African American to be elected Presiding Bishop of The Episcopal Church. Along with his famous sermon at the Royal Wedding, he is an author and activist, noted for his inspiring and galvanizing preaching style and his profound concern for social justice.

The Rev. Dr. William Barber is known as one of the most prominent advocates for the poor in the country. Publicly preaching on the plight of low-income people, Rev. Barber refuses to engage in diversionary fights, remaining loyal to the Gospel. The philosopher Cornel West called him “the closest person we have to a Martin Luther King Jr.”

Joining these two unparalleled preachers is the Voices of Our City Choir. Many remember this street choir from America's Got Talent, where they were honored with the 'Golden Buzzer' for their performance. This awe-inspiring choir celebrates good news with every single note. Comprised of individuals currently and formerly experiencing homelessness, the Voices of Our City Choir helps show the very real faces of those struggling to find housing in San Diego.

Here are ways for all ages to participate in the Good News Festival!

Workshops: Throughout the day, free mini masterclasses will be offered featuring industry leading speakers and panelists.

Revival Service: On Saturday, Dec. 10 at 6:30 pm the Presiding Bishop Michael Curry, the Rev. Dr. William Barber, and Voices of Our City choir will be headlining this once in a lifetime offering.

Good News Festival Marketplace: Small businesses and nonprofits will be selling fair trade food items and unique gifts that are ethically made. Live music will be played throughout the day.

Living the Good News! Grades 6 - 12 can enjoy a program filled with fun and excitement, as well as reserved seats at the festival service.

Please visit www.thegoodnewsfestival.com to see the event schedule, a full list of workshop classes and registration information.

