Humanitarian aid to the people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

TAJIKISTAN, December 2 - On the instructions of the Founder of Peace and National Unity, Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, the next humanitarian aid was sent to the people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, who suffered a lot of life and economic losses as a result of natural disasters and heavy floods in recent months.

Due to the severe economic and social crisis, loss of life, lack of food, complex epidemiological situation and the increase in the outbreak of infectious diseases among the victims of natural disasters in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan by order of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon, the Order of the State Commission of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan on Emergency Situations was adopted and humanitarian aid was allocated to the people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan based on it.

Humanitarian aid is composed of food, fuel, construction materials and necessary sanitary and washing materials in the amount of nearly 5,000 tons, including 300 tons of flour, 20,000 liters of vegetable oil, 100 tons of edible wheat, 100 tons of rice and pasta, 500 tons of drinking water, 1,500 tons of coal, 2,000 tons of cement, 5,000 thousand pieces of slate, 100 cubic meters of wood and more than 40 tons of household soap equivalent to 19 million 200 thousand somoni.

According to the instructions of the Leader of the Nation, the relevant structures of the country were tasked with delivering humanitarian aid to the territory of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.