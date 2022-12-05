Transformational Green Hydrogen Company Bair Energy Welcomes VP of Engineering and Technology, Eric P. Young

REDMOND, WASHINGTON, USA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bair Energy, a Delaware limited liability company, announced today that is has selected Eric P. Young, of Eugene, Oregon, to serve as Bair Energy’s Vice President of Engineering and Technology. Young will assume this position, full time, on December 7, 2022. This is part of the Bair Energy expansion of business capabilities and staffing to support a multi-year effort to design and deploy clean energy systems and infrastructure in the United States and around the world.

Eric P. Young is a recognized technology and engineering leader with over 22 years’ experience spanning research, development, and licensing of new energy production platforms. His most recent efforts in utility scale energy systems were the design, testing, and validation of electricity production systems with a design capacity in the 900MWe size. He has a wealth of experience in engineering to support energy sector power plant design, regulatory and licensing of power plants in the U.S., Canada, and U.K., and the initial public offering of an energy company on the U.S. stock market (i.e., NYSE:SMR). He has led and supported transformational energy design and is part of a portfolio of both domestic and international patents on energy systems and components. He earned his M.S. and Ph.D. in Nuclear Engineering at Oregon State University.

Nicholas Bair, Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are excited to bring Eric on board as we enter 2023 with our strategic alliance partners. Eric will be working on renewable energy in general, with an immediate focus on the development of green hydrogen as the transformational energy choice for the next century. We are honored he has joined our team.”

Candice McGuire, Chair of Bair Energy, added, "Eric was selected based on his innovative and execution leadership experience. His outstanding skills will greatly enhance Bair Energy’s already stellar team. Our congratulations to Eric for accepting the position! We look forward to great accomplishments from him."

About Bair Energy, LLC:

Bair Energy is owner’s representative for platforms such as Clean Energy Holdings, a renewable energy and technology firm, where it provides program and construction management services. Bair Energy develops and maintains project scope, schedule, and budget. It does so safely in a concept-through-operation approach. In that role, Bair Energy seeks to ensure high quality of life for people around the world by providing efficient and environmentally sound energy. We do that by developing, installing, and operating renewable energy generation and storage projects that are cost-effective and match leading edge technologies to site conditions and client goals. Our efficient, reliable, and sustainable solutions are recognized as innovative in the industry and exemplify the spirit driving the new age of responsible energy development. bairenergy.com